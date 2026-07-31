Weekly Briefing: Is the Stock Market really the right place for car dealers?

The Car Dealer Briefing from James Baggott summarises the week’s most important motor trade headlines for you all in one place.

For this week’s edition of the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, as Roger Penske launches a bid to buy the portion of Penske Automotive Group he doesn’t already control, he wonders if Stock Markets are the wrong place for car dealers altogether.

Elsewhere, ahead of AI Week – which takes places next week on the Car Dealer Magazine website – he reveals exclusively to subscribers some of the cool things car dealers have been building and doing with AI.

Also featured:

BBC reports on Trade Centre UK

Group 1 pressures

Lepas wants 90 dealers

Big plans redundancies

Autotrader changes

BYD tops 100k sales

Sinclair’s tough year

Fresh Pinewood deal

And more

To read the weekly briefing, you usually need to be a subscriber on Substack, but this week’s post is free to all. You can sign up to the mailing list below.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff.

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.