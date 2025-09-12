Weekly Briefing: JLR has been crippled by its cyber attack – so what happens next? 

The Car Dealer Briefing from James Baggott summarises the week’s most important motor trade headlines for you all in one place.

In the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, his subscriber-only newsletter, he digests a week dominated by the devastating news from JLR and its cyber attack and asks what happens next for the firm crippled by hackers?

Elsewhere, there’s been some interesting deals as Harwoods sells up a large slice of its dealer portfolio to Dubai-based investors and a Mercedes Benz design boss goes off script and sticks the knife into Audi.

Also featured in this week’s briefing are:

Cupra CEO speaks out

Skoda boss on Europe’s EV targets

Tustain Motors ownership changes

FCA on finance compensation

Ferrari’s new 849 Testarossa

V12 results

Lloyd Motor Group buys three sites

Used car prices rise

Council orders dealer closure

