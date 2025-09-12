Car Dealer Weekly Briefing v4Car Dealer Weekly Briefing v4

Weekly Briefing: JLR has been crippled by its cyber attack – so what happens next? 

Time 9:21 am, September 12, 2025

In the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, his subscriber-only newsletter, he digests a week dominated by the devastating news from JLR and its cyber attack and asks what happens next for the firm crippled by hackers?

Elsewhere, there’s been some interesting deals as Harwoods sells up a large slice of its dealer portfolio to Dubai-based investors and a Mercedes Benz design boss goes off script and sticks the knife into Audi.

Also featured in this week’s briefing are:

  • Cupra CEO speaks out
  • Skoda boss on Europe’s EV targets
  • Tustain Motors ownership changes
  • FCA on finance compensation
  • Ferrari’s new 849 Testarossa
  • V12 results
  • Lloyd Motor Group buys three sites
  • Used car prices rise
  • Council orders dealer closure

