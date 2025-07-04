Weekly Briefing: Just how does Arnold Clark make so much cash?

In this week’s Car Dealer Briefing James Baggott rounds up the motor trade news you cannot afford to miss.

In the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, his subscriber-only newsletter, he reports on another set of impressive numbers from the most profitable car dealer in the UK, Arnold Clark.

Elsewhere, funder V12 has quit the motor trade market taking its finance deals and stock funding products with it, a claims management firm has had its knuckles rapped for submitting 30,000 claims to one finance company who got so fed up they took them to court, and advertising marketplace Heycar has had a reprieve.

Also featured in this week’s briefing are:

Hyundai’s public spat

Hartley Junior’s McLaren sale

Ex-Lookers man snaps up agency

New Ferrari revealed

Ford CEO’s China worries

Renault Retail Group splashes out

TV star visits car dealer

Lotus ‘no plans’ to quit UK

