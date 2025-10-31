Weekly Briefing: Vauxhall MD wants more help from government to sell EVs – exclusive interview

The Car Dealer Briefing from James Baggott summarises the week’s most important motor trade headlines for you all in one place.

In the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, his subscriber-only newsletter, there’s a catch-up with Vauxhall boss Steve Catlin who tells us he’s still got some concerns about electric car sales. Find out what the problem is in the newsletter.

Elsewhere, he’s been chatting to Derren Martin about the latest used car prices (up once again) and he said he’d spotted a rise in pre-reg once again. Find out which car makers are at it.

Also featured this week are:

Group 1 ditches JLR

EV prices rocket

Motor trade salary survey

Chinese car most in-demand

Used car market investigated

Santander cancels results

Aston Martin losses widen

Group 1 cleared of wrongful dismissal



To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff.

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.