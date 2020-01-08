Aston Martin confirms production of limited-edition V12 Speedster

ASTON MARTIN has announced plans to produce a new open-cockpit supercar – the V12 Speedster.

Just 88 units have been earmarked for production, with the full model yet to be revealed. A teaser sketch shows an open-cockpit car that appears to have a similar silhouette to the firm’s typical offerings, with a long bonnet and short rear overhang.

Performance will come from the British manufacturer’s 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine, said to produce around 690bhp and 700Nm of torque, with that power sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Further details remain scarce for now, with Aston Martin merely suggesting the car has been inspired by a number of its previous vehicles – including the classic DBR1 racer and CC100 Speedster concept car from 2013.

Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda president and group chief executive, said: ‘The V12 Speedster we’re proud to confirm today once again showcases not only this great British brand’s ambition and ingenuity, but also celebrates our rich and unrivalled heritage.

‘The 88 enthusiast drivers and collectors who secure the keys to these cars can be confident that in doing so they are also securing an iconic new piece of Aston Martin history.’

Despite not being revealed in full yet, order books for the V12 Speedster are now open. First deliveries are expected to begin in early 2021, suggesting a mid-to-late 2020 reveal of the car.

The news comes the day after the manufacturer issued a profit warning.

