Briefing: Casha exits Marshall, Arnold Clark gets luxurious and Hedin posts a loss

  • Our editor in chief on the latest motor trade news all summarised in one place
  • His briefing gives time poor car dealers the need to know news in one place
  • Subscribers receive update every Friday with exclusive comment

Time 9:51 am, January 17, 2025

If you’re struggling to keep up with the motor trade news, Car Dealer editor in chief James Baggott’s weekly briefing for time poor motor trade bosses is perfect.

His Car Dealer Weekly Briefing summarises this week’s major news on Subtack – but you need to be a subscriber to read it.

In his newsletter this week, he looks at Marshall Motor Group CEO Martin Casha’s exit from the dealer group and the changes that have unfolded since. What’s next for the Constellation-backed business? 

There’s also news from north of the border where Arnold Clark has been busy doing deals and launching a new luxury used car arm. It’s a change in step for the leader of our Car Dealer Top 100 most profitable dealer list – and the firm rarely gets things wrong.

Elsewhere he looks at Hedin’s losses – blamed, in part, on agency sales – as well as the new cars that lost the most money last year. Can you guess what type of vehicles they were?

Also featured in this week’s briefing:

  • Motors’ new inspection offer
  • Evans Halshaw
  • Ohme’s ‘old school’ charger
  • A day at the auctions
  • Automotive 30% Club awards
  • Car Dealer Live line-up
  • Used car dealer concerns
  • Lamborghini sales

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff. 

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.

James Baggott's avatar

James is the founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, and CEO of parent company Baize Group. James has been a motoring journalist for more than 20 years writing about cars and the car industry.



