Out now: Issue 203 features BMW M5, Car Dealer Live 2025 and more!

The latest issue of Car Dealer is now published and is FREE to read.

The first magazine of 2025 sees us taking a look at the all-new BMW M5 complete with plug-in hybrid power, and analyse all of the latest news in the motor trade.

There’s a deep dive into what you can expect from March’s Car Dealer Live event, which is once again taking place at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon.

We’ve lined up a fantastic panel so far, with more names to be confirmed soon – you can book your tickets here.

The magazine is completely free of charge to read.

Here’s what’s inside…

Forecourt: BMW M5

We get behind the wheel of the new BMW M5 – the first of its type to use plug-in hybrid power.

Car Dealer Live 2025

We take a look at what you can expect from this year’s not-to-be-missed event.

James’s Views On The News

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott publishes a weekly briefing for time-poor industry executives in which he gives his thoughts on the hottest stories.

To get the newsletter, you simply need to be a subscriber on Substack – click on this link to find out how. Meanwhile, we present some of his latest opinions in the new edition of the magazine.

Round-ups

This month’s News Digest brings you three pages crammed with summaries of some of the biggest stories from across the automotive industry. To read them in full, just click on the boxes!

In addition, we take a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

We have the latest news in the world of finance, highlights from our Car Dealer Live videos and Podcasts, and updates on our fleet of long-termers.

This is just a taste of what’s in issue 203 of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free via Issuu.

How to read and download the magazine

The easiest way to access it all is by clicking on the digital magazine below.

For a quick video on how simple it is to read Car Dealer online, click below:

Want to read it on your mobile device? It’s also viewable in the Issuu app, both for iOS and Android. Switch your notifications on and you’ll get an alert every time a new magazine is published.

Want to make sure you’re kept informed about new magazines being published? Subscribe to our email newsletter and you’ll be contacted as soon as each issue is released.