ClickMechanic gains airtime worth £1m thanks to UKTV sponsorship

UKTV has invested in online car repair marketplace ClickMechanic using its multi-million-pound investment fund, UKTV Ventures.

The online start-up, which allows motorists to get quick online quotes and book pre-vetted mechanics, has secured £1m worth of commercial airtime across the broadcaster’s network of channels.

ClickMechanic’s real-time, online quoting engine is the first of its kind in Europe and empowers users to get the best deal possible and ensure they pay a fair price.

Andrew Jervis, co-founder and CEO of ClickMechanic, said: ‘We’re excited for this fantastic opportunity to reach millions of new consumers.

‘To be partnering with and having one of the UK’s biggest multi-channel broadcasters as an investor will enable us to ramp up our growth efforts and bring our service to a mass market. We’ve already had success building a product that customers and mechanics love and we hope they enjoy our new ad too.’

UKTV reaches over 33 million viewers every month and ClickMechanic’s debut TV campaign will run exclusively on UKTV channels Dave, Gold, W, Drama, Alibi, Eden and Yesterday from today, and for several months throughout 2020.

Sheena Amin, director of UKTV Ventures, says: ‘ClickMechanic is the perfect start-up to benefit from our innovative fund and we’re excited to launch its first ever TV ad. This online marketplace is solving a real customer pain point when it comes to finding and booking a car mechanic and there is a compelling and substantial growth opportunity to go after in taking this market online.’

ClickMechanic’s debut ad has been designed and created by Happy Hour. It showcases the convenience of ClickMechanic’s services and how their mobile mechanics can get you back on the road quickly and efficiently.

