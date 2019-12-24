Save the date and get your free ticket for CDX 2020 on April 28!

THE countdown is well and truly under way to CDX 2020 – so save the date now and book your free ticket!

Returning to Farnborough International on April 28 after the venue proved such a success for 2019’s event, CDX, which is free to attend for dealers, is brimming with best practice workshops, top insights from industry leaders at our Live Stage sessions and suppliers offering the latest products and services – all geared to helping dealerships make more money and stay ahead of the competition.

We have four headline partners each year and half of the slots for 2020 have already been snapped up, with lead management software experts Codeweavers and vehicle advertising giant eBay Motors Group quick to get on board with the most important conference and expo dedicated to the UK retail motor industry.

Codeweavers commercial director Shaun Harris said: ‘We’re proud to be a headline sponsor at CDX 2020 – undoubtedly one of the best automotive shows in the UK.

‘We particularly like the way suppliers are all under one roof, making it so much easier for retailers to keep in contact with key suppliers and find out all about their latest products. 2020 is set to be a massive year here at Codeweavers.

‘Our vision is clear and we want our retailers to make buying a vehicle a joyful experience! We will be explaining in more detail how we are going to help achieve this at CDX 2020.

‘We will be presenting some exciting solutions at CDX 2020 that will really help retailers sell cars through multi-channels, allowing customers to buy a car any way they want to.

‘We’re sponsoring the Business Hub too, as we love the idea of an area where retailers can network. We realise that business doesn’t stop when retailers are at CDX 2020, so it provides the opportunity to take important phone calls and catch up with work.

‘CDX really does have something for everyone. In just one day, a retailer gets to meet all their suppliers, share industry insights, network, take part in best practice workshops and discover the latest trends.’

eBay Motors Group was launched in November as a platform combined from eBay Motors, Gumtree Motors and Motors.co.uk, creating one of the UK’s biggest vehicle advertising services that will come to market in January 2020.

As well as attaching its name to CDX 2020 as a headline partner, it will also be sponsoring the VIP Lounge, which will cater for special guests, with specialist talks and networking plus a breakfast briefing.

Space is already being snapped up by exhibitors, too, with shell scheme stands and floor space areas available in various sizes.

Shell schemes include a plain fascia panel with company name, carpet, spotlight and a power point.

