Amazon Autos UK launch ‘lined up for 2026’ as web giant to go head to head with Autotrader

Amazon Autos – a rival to Autotrader – is set to launch in the UK by the end of 2026, sources have told Car Dealer.

Suppliers are currently being ‘lined up to help’ the shopping giant set up in the UK with a target of advertising dealers’ cars later this year.

Speaking exclusively to Car Dealer after a speech at the NADA conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Amazon Autos director Steve Johnson said it was a case of ‘not if, but when’ the firm will launch in the UK.

‘We are exploring the UK but we have so much to do here,’ he said.

‘We are really focussed on the US, but the UK is interesting despite the complex laws and regulations there.’

Sources separately told Car Dealer that the Amazon launch in the UK was ‘imminent’ and the web giant is understood to be in talks with partners who can help facilitate its launch.

Meetings with trade partners have already taken place as Amazon looks to work out how to offer finance, warranties and other F&I products to its customers.

Consumers will be able to choose a new or used car, obtain finance quotes and add on extras like warranties on the site.

Amazon Autos will then hand that customer over to the dealer with a fully prepped deal, much like Autotrader’s Deal Builder product.

The UK is understood to be the first of five European markets the company will target as part of its push overseas.

In the US, Amazon Autos sells new and used cars to consumers via its online platform. Consumers are currently able to choose new cars from Hyundai, Mazda, Subaru, Ford and Kia with more manufacturers being added to the site all the time.

Used cars are also available on the Amazon Autos platform to buy in 130 cities across the United States. The product is being rapidly rolled out to other cities across the US.

Amazon Autos would be a direct rival to Autotrader in the UK and would compete with other used car platforms for dealers’ marketing spend.

Motorway rival

Amazon Autos is also likely to launch a rival to the likes of Motorway and Carwow as part of its automotive plan.

In LA, consumers are already able to offer their cars to dealers through Amazon and it’s likely this will be part of its roll out across the world.

Johnson said this was launched after dealer feedback suggested used car stock acquisition was a pain point for them and having the opportunity to buy, as well as sell, on the site was requested.

‘We’re evaluating expansion opportunities for this,’ he added.

Amazon is currently offering dealers in the US free advertising on the site and says it is not planning to take a cut of sales. It launched in the States 13 months ago.

Johnson said: ‘We are not participating in front-end gross or taking a revenue share on vehicle sales.

‘Our business model is built around advertising.

‘Today, we are waiving subscription fees as we continue building the marketplace. That may not last forever, but our focus remains on growing the ecosystem.

‘Future capabilities may include sponsored listings – similar to other sponsored product placements on Amazon – but those features are still being developed.’

Johnson was also keen to point out that Amazon Autos does not dictate the price car dealers sell their cars for on the site.

He added: ‘Dealers control pricing, inventory, deal structure, F&I rates, and markups – just like other independent sellers on Amazon control their products and pricing.’

Amazon was contacted for comment.

