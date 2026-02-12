JCB Group adds two new car dealerships to portfolio as Group 1 continues to downsize

Group 1 Automotive has continued its downsize of British dealers after agreeing a deal to sell two Maidstone showrooms to JCB Group.

Volkswagen Maidstone and Skoda Maidstone have both now changed hands, in a move which will see jobs protected under the new ownership.

Bosses at JCB Group say they are excited to welcoming the new teams into the family-run business, with already has a strong VW Group presence across the south east of England.

it is hoped that the new acquisitions will bring ‘greater clarity and cohesion’ to the group’s growing portfolio, which also includes retail points for the likes of Kia, Renault and Dacia.

Commenting on the new additions, Jonathan Bischoff, MD of JCB Group, said: ‘Our group strategy, aligned with our manufacturer partners, is to represent as many locations as possible across the Kent and Sussex counties.

‘The acquisition of Maidstone Volkswagen and Maidstone Škoda is a perfect fit with that strategy, and we very much look forward to welcoming both teams into the JCB Group.’

The announcement of the sale comes just weeks after US giant Group 1 signalled further job losses in the UK in 2026.

The dealer group, which operates more than 250 showrooms across the US and UK, said it expects to take ‘additional actions in 2026’ to further optimise its UK operations and reduce costs.

It confirmed that its UK-wide restructuring plan includes ‘further workforce realignment and strategic closings of certain facilities’.