Aug 4: UK manufacturing slows; Hennessey Blackbird; ‘Frighteningly stupid’ Jag driver

Shell to sell European onshore renewables business to TotalEnergies

Shell has agreed to sell its European onshore renewables business to TotalEnergies.

The FTSE 100 energy giant said the deal will include assets in the UK, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

It comes as the group continues to push ahead with a strategy under boss Wael Sawan which has seen Shell scale back its investment in low-carbon and renewable energy. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and expected to complete by the end of the year.

UK manufacturing sector reveals slowdown in growth

The UK’s manufacturing sector grew against last month but at a slower pace, according to new figures.

The S&P Global UK manufacturing PMI survey, watched closely by economists, showed a reading of 51.9 in July.

It nevertheless represented a slight slowdown from 52.5 in June and marked the lowest level for four months. Any reading above 50 indicates that activity is growing while any score below means it is contracting.

Hennessey’s Blackbird aims for a full analogue experience

American supercar builder Hennessey has unveiled its latest creation – the Blackbird.

Arriving as the brand’s third new model, the Blackbird has been designed to maximise driver engagement through the use of more analogue features, including a gated six-speed manual gearbox.

That setup is linked to a naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8 developing around 850bhp and enabling a 0-60mph time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 220mph.

The markets

The FTSE 100 underperformed European peers on Monday as heavy falls in AstraZeneca outweighed more optimistic noises in the Middle East.

The London-based stock index closed down 10.35 points, 0.1%, at 10,857.70.

In European equities on Monday, the Cac 40 in Paris closed up 1.2%, while the Dax 40 in Frankfurt ended up 1.5%.

Monday on Car Dealer

Car Dealer AI Week launched yesterday, showcasing how artificial intelligence is transforming dealerships across the UK, with real-world examples of dealers using AI to save time, source stock and streamline everyday operations.

Motorway boss Tom Leathes says AI will be the industry’s biggest technology shift yet, urging dealers to embrace experimentation and build their own tools to gain a competitive advantage.

AI already shapes how cars are bought and sold, from customer research to dealer stock buying and lead handling. Car Dealer’s AI Week podcast explores how retailers are adopting AI, why data quality matters and which dealership roles could be transformed first.

Dealer group Gravells saw pre-tax profit dip from £3.58m to £3.3m in 2025 despite turnover rising to £154.2m. Directors blamed volatile used car prices, higher costs and economic pressures but said the business remains strong after acquiring a Renault dealership in Hereford.

Lloyd Motor Group is celebrating its 50th anniversary after growing from a single BMW dealership in Cockermouth into one of the UK’s largest privately owned dealer groups. The family-run business now represents 12 brands across northern England and southern Scotland.

Vauxhall aims to strengthen its position as a ‘great mainstream value brand’ despite growing competition from Chinese rivals. Commercial director Michael Auliar says simplicity, competitive pricing and Stellantis backing will help the marque navigate a rapidly changing automotive market.

Dealerway says trust and transparency are key to achieving stronger trade prices. Accurate photos, detailed descriptions and honest condition reports help build buyer confidence, while consistent listings and positive reviews strengthen sellers’ reputations and encourage higher bids.

Hodge Bank says Blue Motor Finance is ‘open for new business’ after rescuing the lender through a pre-pack administration deal. Operations, staff and dealer support continue under new ownership, while compensation liabilities remain with the insolvent company’s administrators.

Man jailed after claiming electric Jaguar was out of control on motorways

A man who drove his electric Jaguar at high speeds on motorways and claimed it would not brake in a ‘frighteningly stupid’ attempt to avoid paying his car finance has been jailed for four years and three months.

Nathan Owen, 33, collided with a police car 31 times as officers attempted to stop him after he phoned emergency services to tell them his vehicle was accelerating and not in his control, Liverpool Crown Court heard on Monday.

He drove at speeds of up to 86mph on the M58, M57 and M62 in Merseyside for about 35 minutes, over a distance of about 38 miles, during the incident on March 6 2024.

Relax rules for motorists who pass automatic tests – AA

Motorists who pass automatic driving tests should be allowed behind the wheel of a manual car after completing a one-hour conversion session, according to the AA.

Edmund King, president of the motoring services company, told the Press Association ‘it doesn’t make sense’ for them to wait months for a manual driving test slot, as most ‘quickly develop good road skills’.

Motorists who pass the test in an automatic car are currently only permitted to drive automatics.

Swathes of England under heat health alerts as temperatures to rise to 30s again

Swathes of England are once more under heat health alerts as the latest wave of hot weather saw temperatures climb to the mid-30s yesterday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has amber heat health alerts in place for the East Midlands, East of England, South East and London until Wednesday morning, amid 35C heat on Monday.

Much of central and southern England is set to see highs in the upper 20s to low 30s, with peaks of 28-30C today, before temperatures ease slightly later in the week. Low pressure moving in from the west could bring rain to northern and western parts of the UK, with a chance of showers reaching the South East either today or tomorrow.