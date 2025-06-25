Auto Trader – Online Advertiser for Used Cars 2025

Getting good quality used stock in front of the right buyers is something that can make or break a used car business.

That means that our Online Advertiser for Used Cars award is one of the most hotly contested prizes, with a number of platforms battling it out for top spot

Our highly commended firms – Motors and CarGurus – impressed our readers with their brands and slick websites but in the end it was Auto Trader that retained the crown for the fourth year in a row.

The automotive giant continues to dominate used car searches, both in terms of traffic and dealer satisfaction.

After starting out as a magazine in 1977, Auto Trader has been an off-the-scale success story throughout the digital age.

The company is now the UK’s largest automotive platform and has more than 90% prompted brand awareness with consumers. It also attracts more than 85m cross-platform visits each month.

The firm has won multiple awards from Car Dealer over the years, but sales director Neil Grady says that bosses don’t take their success for granted.

He told Car Dealer: ‘We are really delighted and really grateful to you and your readers.

‘It’s something that we don’t take lightly – to be voted by the people who read Car Dealer Magazine is an awesome privilege. Thank you so much!

‘To get that recognition from our customers, it makes it all the more important.

‘We’ve started to really try to embed more of our product service, with more of our partners this year, and to see that come through in the feedback is hugely rewarding.’

So what is it that makes Auto Trader such a huge success? Grady puts it down to the dedication of the firm’s teams, who work tirelessly to help dealers achieve the best results.

He added: ‘It’s testament to hard work.

‘There’s no greater honor or feedback than the people that you’re doing it for saying that you’re doing a good job.

‘We are in the privileged position to partner with around 14,000 retailers and to hear that however many voted for us, I think is just a credit to all the work that the team does across every department of Auto Trader.’