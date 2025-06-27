Auto Trader reveals June’s fastest selling used cars as SUVs and convertibles fly off the forecourts

Auto Trader has named the UK’s ‘hottest’ used cars with the MG HS leading the way in a top ten dominated by SUVs.

The budget favourite has been flying off the forecourts so far in June, with Auto Trader’s data finding that petrol variants, aged up to one year, are currently selling just 15 days to sell.

That figure is around two weeks faster than the national average, which is itself at near record levels of just 29 days.

The result means that used cars are currently selling a day faster than in June last year (30), and two days faster than the same period in 2023 (32).

Auto Trader’s latest data shows that 60% of the ten fastest sellers are SUVs.

The likes of the Volvo XC40, Hyundai Tuscon, Vauxhall Crossland X and Mazda CX-5 are all providing dealers with a quick turnaround.

June’s fastest-selling used cars

MG MG HS – Body type: SUV; Fuel Type: Petrol; Age Cohort: Up to 1 Year; Avg. Days to Sell: 15 Vauxhall Corsa – Body type: Hatchback; Fuel Type: Petrol; Age Cohort: Up to 1 Year; Avg. Days to Sell: 16 Volkswagen Golf – Body type: Hatchback; Fuel Type: Petrol; Age Cohort: Up to 1 Year; Avg. Days to Sell: 16.6 Audi A3 – Body type: Hatchback; Fuel Type: Petrol Plug-in Hybrid; Age Cohort: 3 to 5 Years; Avg. Days to Sell: 18 Mazda CX-5 – Body type: SUV; Fuel Type: Diesel; Age Cohort: 5 to 10 Years; Avg. Days to Sell: 19 Vauxhall Crossland X – Body type: SUV; Fuel Type: Petrol; Age Cohort: 5 to 10 Years; Avg. Days to Sell: 19.5 Skoda Fabia – Body type: Hatchback; Fuel Type: Petrol; Age Cohort: 3 to 5 Years; Avg. Days to Sell: 20 BMW 3 Series – Body type: Saloon; Fuel Type: Petrol Plug-in Hybrid; Age Cohort: 3 to 5 Years; Avg. Days to Sell: 20 Hyundai TUCSON – Body type: SUV; Fuel Type: Petrol; Age Cohort: 3 to 5 Years; Avg. Days to Sell: 20.5 Volvo XC40 – Body type: SUV; Fuel Type: Petrol Plug-in Hybrid; Age Cohort: 3 to 5 Years; Avg. Days to Sell: 20.5

At the other end of the spectrum, more luxurious marques are proving harder to shift, with models from the likes of Land Rover, Jaguar and Mercedes all selling slowly.

Overall, the slowest-selling model so far in June has been the Volkswagen Polo, with an average of 54 days.

Taking all models into account, and not just the Top 10, the title for the fastest selling body type overall in June is shared by hatchbacks and convertibles.

Both are currently taking just 28 days to sell, compared to 29 for the average SUV.

Although no specific model has made it onto this month’s list, demand for used convertibles has spiked significantly over recent weeks in line with rising temperatures, selling four days faster than in May (32 days), and a whole week faster than in June last year (35 days).

June’s slowest-selling used cars

Volkswagen Polo – Body type: Hatchback; Fuel Band: Petrol; Age Cohort: Up to 1 Year; Average Days to Sell: 54 Land Rover Range Rover Sport – Body type: SUV; Fuel Band: Diesel; Age Cohort: 1 to 3 Years; Average Days to Sell: 50 Jaguar XF – Body type: Saloon; Fuel Band: Diesel; Age Cohort: 10 to 15 Years; Average Days to Sell: 48.5 Ford Puma – Body type: SUV; Fuel Band: Petrol Hybrid; Age Cohort: Up to 1 Year; Average Days to Sell: 45 Land Rover Defender 110 – Body type: SUV; Fuel Band: Diesel; Age Cohort: 1 to 3 Years; Average Days to Sell: 44 Lexus UX – Body type: SUV; Fuel Band: Petrol Hybrid; Age Cohort: 3 to 5 Years; Average Days to Sell: 43 Mercedes-Benz C Class – Body type: Saloon; Fuel Band: Diesel; Age Cohort: 10 to 15 Years; Average Days to Sell: 43 Honda Jazz – Body type: Hatchback; Fuel Band: Petrol Hybrid; Age Cohort: 3 to 5 Years; Average Days to Sell: 42 Nissan Micra – Body type: Hatchback; Fuel Band: Petrol; Age Cohort: 10 to 15 Years; Average Days to Sell: 41.5 Toyota Yaris – Body type: Hatchback; Fuel Band: Petrol Hybrid; Age Cohort: 1 to 3 Years; Average Days to Sell: 41.5 Broken down by powertrain, Auto Trader found that petrol cars are currently making up the largest proportion of the UK’s ‘hottest’ models, and is the fastest selling fuel type overall, taking around 28 days to leave forecourts this month. The second fastest fuel types overall, are hybrid and diesel cars, which are taking 31 days to sell respectively. For the fourth consecutive month, electric cars are lingering on forecourts the longest, albeit just, with the average EV selling within 32 days.

However, used electric cars are selling three days faster than this time last month (35 days), despite EVs aged three-to-five years old, taking just 27 days to sell – the same as petrol cars of the same age.

Plug-in hybrid cars of this age group are selling in just 26 days, making them the fastest overall segment of the market.

Reacting to the findings, Marc Palmer, head of strategy and insight at Auto Trader, said: ‘Car buyers are still attracted by great value, which the HS offers in spades, and the fact it’s selling a fortnight faster than the national average highlights just how popular it is.

‘The speed at which used cars sell is an accurate barometer of the strength of the used car market and our data suggests it remains in very robust health as we enter the summer months, as reflected in May’s record 86.3 million site visits.

‘As ever, there’s huge nuance in the market, so I’d really encourage retailers to analyse the data and insights available to help spot the most profitable stock for your forecourt.’