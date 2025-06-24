Auto Trader reveals June’s ‘hottest’ new cars as surprise models surge up the rankings

Auto Trader has revealed the new cars which have been attracting the most interest in June as the overall market remains ‘buoyant’.

New data from the listings giant shows that consumer appetite for new cars is continuing to grow as we head into the summer months.

Visits to Auto Trader’s new car platform have increased 8% month-on-month so far in June, whilst year-on-year visits are up by 16%.

Dealers are also advertising more new car stock with the the volume of new cars being advertised on Auto Trader currently up 2% up on May and 11% on this time last year.

Auto Trader’s experts say that the market has seen particularly rapid growth in the electric segment, which is providing motorists with more choice than ever from a number of new entrants.

And it is one of these newbies which is currently leading Auto Trader’s electric rankings this month.

According to the firm’s data, it is the Dacia Spring which has generated a 9.8% share of all brand-new electric enquiries.

The budget EV is currently outperforming pricier electric models, including the Alpine A290 (5.4%), BMW i4 (4.5%) and Volkswagen

ID.Buzz (3.1%).

Hottest new car electric models on Auto Trader

Dacia Spring – 9.8% share of enquiries Renault 5-E Tech electric – 7.4% Alpine A290 – 5.4% BMW I4 – 4.5% Skoda Elroq – 3.2% Volkswagen ID.Buzz – 3.1% Kia EV3 – 3.0% Audi Q4 e-tron – 2.7% MG MG4 – 2.6% BMW iX – 2.6%

Dacia is also currently the most popular brand on Auto Trader accounting for one in 10 (9.6%) of all brand-new electric model enquiries, up from 3.6% in just four weeks.

The result places the low cost specialist ahead of more luxurious marques like BMW, which finished second on 9.5%, as well as sister brand Renault, which claimed third on 8.9%.

Hottest new car electric brands on Auto Trader

Dacia – 9.6% share of enquiries BMW – 9.5% Renault – 8.9% Volkswagen – 6.6% MG – 6.4% BYD – 5.7% Skoda – 5.3% Audi – 5.3% Alpine – 5.3% Hyundai – 4.3%

Price remains key factor in driving demand

The trend of buyers prioritising value is also seen in the overall list, where the Jaecoo 7 is currently the second ‘hottest’ new car on Auto Trader with a 3% share of all new car enquiries, marking its fourth consecutive appearance on the top 10.

The likes of the Spring (1.8%), the MG ZS (1.7%) and BYD Seal U (1.5%) also featured on the list as buyers continued to put price high on the agenda.

Despite this, it was still the Range Rover Sport which came out on top overall, with a 4.0% share of enquiries.

Hottest new car models on Auto Trader in June

Range Rover Sport – 4.0% share of enquiries Jaecoo 7 – 3.0% Range Rover – 2.4% Volkswagen Golf – 2.3% Dacia Spring – 1.8% Land Rover Defender 110 – 1.7% MG MG ZS – 1.7% Hyundai Tucson – 1.7% Audi RS3 – 1.5% BYD Seal U – 1.5%

Elsewhere, Land Rover has also been the second most in-demand brand overall so far in June, just behind German rival BMW.

The likes of Audi, VW and Skoda – all part of the wider Volkswagen Group – have also held up well.

Reacting to the results, Bex Kennett, new car performance director at Auto Trader, said: ‘The new car market remains buoyant as we head into the summer months, with healthy levels of consumer interest for brand new cars on our platform.

‘This includes the rapidly expanding electric segment of the market, which is providing car buyers with more choice than ever.

‘Critically we’re seeing more affordable options enter the market, which as reflected in the popularity of the Dacia Spring, is helping make the switch to electric far more accessible for the average car buyer.

‘With more options available and rising discounts helping to further entice buyers, our outlook for the market remains a confident one.’

Hottest new car brands on Auto Trader in June