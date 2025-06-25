Autoglym – Cleaning Product 2025

Autoglym has once again cemented its status as a dealer favourite by winning the Cleaning Product category in Car Dealer Power 2025.

The Letchworth-based business has scooped the win in this category for a remarkable 10 years on the trot.

‘We never get tired of winning awards,’ said sales director Jonathan Levey. ‘To achieve this for the tenth year running is phenomenal.

‘We’re really proud of the team and everything they’ve accomplished. It’s easy to rest on your laurels after so many wins – but that’s something we’re absolutely not going to do.’

Winning this category 10 times on the trot is even more meaningful when you remember that the award is voted for by dealers, explained Levey.

But the win isn’t just a reflection of Autoglym’s team producing best-in-class paint protection products, but also about building meaningful partnerships with dealers.

‘Yes, we believe we make the best products in the industry – and the performance of our chemicals speaks for itself,’ Levey said. ‘But what really makes a difference is understanding our partners’ businesses and helping them deliver a better service to their customers.

‘Being a true partner – not just a supplier – is something we take seriously.’

Despite describing 2025 as a ‘relatively quiet year’, Levey said the team has already launched eight new products, all with a focus on improving customer satisfaction. The new products are designed not only to make life easier for dealers, but also to enhance the end-customer’s experience.

Autoglym has also marked a significant international expansion, with a launch into the Australian market in the last 12 months.

Leavey concluded: ‘We’ll continue to innovate, continue to improve, and continue to support our customers in every way we can.’