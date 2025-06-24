Car dealer Arnold Clark gifts customer £30,000 towards cost of a vehicle after charity walk

One lucky Arnold Clark credit has been surprised with £30,000 towards the cost of a new car in recognition of her work for charity.

Earlier this Fiona Slicer took part in the Glasgow Kiltwalk which sees 19,000 of Scots donning traditional dress for a 14 mile walk through the city.

Slicer completed the challenge in order to raise money for the Beatson Cancer Charity, where her mum, Catriona, is currently undergoing treatment for mantle cell lymphoma.

Little did she know, that by taking part she was also automatically entered into the draw for the life-changing car credit prize from Arnold Clark.

The Car Dealer Top 100 leader served as the event’s headline sponsor and picked one winner at random to win the stellar prize.

With Slicer’s name plucked out of the hat, the dealer group has given her £30,000 towards the cost of a new car, with the same prize also being awarded to the cancer charity.

Reacting to the news, she said: I honestly couldn’t believe it.

‘I walked the Kiltwalk for my mum and the Beatson who’ve been amazing. I was lucky to do the walk with my cousin, Annette, who considers my mum as her mum too and I couldn’t pick a better walking partner.

‘This year’s been so tough for our family, and we never expected anything like this. It’s such a generous prize, and I’m just so grateful.’

Russell Borrie, CEO at Arnold Clark, added: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to hand over £30,000 of credit towards a new car to this year’s Glasgow Kiltwalk Car Reward winner, Fiona.

‘This is a very well-deserved prize, and we are sure Fiona’s entire family are extremely proud of her fundraising efforts for the Beatson Cancer Charity, supporting all the wonderful work they do to help those affected by cancer.

‘Congratulations once again and we hope you enjoy your new car!’

The money will prove particularly useful for the charity, who are planning to purchase a vehicle to help transport staff and volunteers.

Maisie McCormick, community fundraising Manager at Beatson Cancer Charity, sad: ‘We will use the vehicle in so many different ways.

‘The fundraising team attend so many events, so this will help transport staff, volunteers and so many different items. It’s going to make a huge difference!’

Kiltwalk CEO Paul Cooney added: ‘Fiona is a true Kiltwalk hero.

‘She embodies the Kiltwalk kindness that motivates our fantastic community, and we were thrilled to surprise her with this incredible prize thanks to Arnold Clark.’