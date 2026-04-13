Car dealer facing jail after scamming customers out of more than £30,000

A north east car dealer is facing jail after he admitted pocketing more than £30,000 of customers’ cash.

Ryan Knox worked for Richard Hardie MG in Ashington, where he defrauded clients over a two-month period in the summer of 2025.

The new and used car sale executive gave customers his own bank details rather than those of his employer, allowing him to personally bag £33,600 that was meant for the dealer group.

Knox’s scam was eventually discovered by the firm and reported to the police, who arrested the 32-year-old and charged him with one count of fraud by abuse of position.

The Chronicle reports that since being uncovered, Knox has repaid £10,900 to the retailer after borrowing money.

However, he still owes a hefty £22,700 and last week appeared at South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to the fraud offence.

The court heard from Prosecutor, Clare Haswell, who said that the scam took place between June 18 and August 20.

‘Richard Hardie car garage employed the defendant as a sales manager in summer 2025,’ she explained.

‘He had responsibility for a team and could sell stock himself. He then sold thirteen vehicles to other dealers, totalling £33,600, and, instead of Richard Hardie receiving the funds, the defendant gave his bank details and he received the funds.’

It was also heard that the starting point for the offence was three years in prison – placing it outside of the magistrates’ sentencing powers.

The case was therefore referred to Newcastle Crown Court and Knox was released on unconditional bail.

He will next appear in court on May 5.