Apr 22: UK inflation set to rise; Trump extends Iran ceasefire; Fiat Tris for UK?

UK inflation set to rise after Middle East conflict pushed up fuel prices

Higher fuel prices are set to have driven an increase in UK inflation last month, according to analysts.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) will shed further light on how the conflict in the Middle East is impacting on the cost of living for Britons on Wednesday morning when it unveils the latest official inflation data.

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation is expected to have risen to 3.3% in March, according to a consensus of experts. It would push inflation to its highest level since December.

Regulator to get power to ban energy bosses’ bonuses under reforms

Energy bosses could have their bonuses banned if they cause significant harm to consumers under reforms to strengthen regulatory powers, the government has announced.

Ofgem is to be ‘transformed’ to strengthen protection for consumers, making it able to enforce faster redress for households let down by their supplier, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (Desnz) said.

Executives will be ‘incentivised’ to act in their customers’ best interests, with powers for Ofgem to ban their bonuses if they are found to have breached licence conditions in a way that has caused significant harm to consumers.

Fiat three-wheeled Tris pick-up ‘being considered’ for UK launch

Fiat is considering bringing its electric micro three-wheeled pick-up truck, the Tris, to the UK.

The Tris is already available in South African and Middle Eastern markets and has made its UK debut at this year’s Commercial Vehicle Show at the NEC, Birmingham.

The Tris is equipped with a 6.9kWh battery pack and an electric motor which develops just 12bhp and 45Nm of torque. It can take the truck a claimed 56 miles on a single charge and to a top speed of 28mph.

The markets

The FTSE 100 closed lower on Tuesday after a bright start, amid caution ahead of the soon-to-expire ceasefire between the US and Iran.

The FTSE 100 closed down 110.99 points, 1.1%, at 10,498.09. The FTSE 250 ended 31.51 points higher, 0.1%, at 22,971.72, and the AIM All-Share rose just 0.09 of a point at 808.43.

The pound eased to 1.3507 dollars on Tuesday afternoon from 1.3535 dollars on Monday. Against the euro, sterling firmed to 1.1498 euro from 1.1486 euro.

Trump extends Iran ceasefire with Tehran regime ‘seriously fractured’

Donald Trump has extended the ceasefire with Iran saying the Tehran regime was ‘seriously fractured’.

The last-minute move follows a request from Pakistan, which has been mediating in the conflict.

However, the US president said the blockade of Iran’s ports would remain in force.

Starmer to face PMQs amid pressure over Mandelson vetting scandal

Sir Keir Starmer will face questions in the Commons for a second time this week amid the ongoing fallout over the vetting of Lord Peter Mandelson.

It comes after former Foreign Office chief Sir Olly Robbins said there was a ‘dismissive approach’ on vetting from No 10 and an ‘atmosphere of pressure’ to get Lord Mandelson’s appointment as UK ambassador to the US over the line.

The Labour leader is expected to be grilled at Prime Minister’s Questions after Sir Olly defended himself in front of the Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

Tuesday on Car Dealer

With high fuel prices showing no signs of abating any time soon, buyers are increasingly searching for used electric cars.

The long-running legal saga around family-run car dealer Mackie Motors has taken a fresh twist after a bid was launched to have the High Court action thrown out.

Bosses of Knutsford-based used car dealership VIP Car Sales have now admitted fraudulent trading after their business collapsed in 2017.

Car dealer Swansway has reported soaring profits and turnover in a stellar year of trading in 2025.

Weather

Mostly dry and settled today with sunshine for many, though north-east and south-west areas see some cloud and light rain. Breezy, especially in the south-west.

Tonight turns largely clear as cloud fades, with lighter winds, though some mist and patchy cloud may form in eastern areas.