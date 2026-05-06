Nissan to close production line at Sunderland plant as part of Europe-wide restructure

Nissan is to close one of the production lines at its Sunderland plant but bosses say that no jobs at the site will be axed.

The Japanese manufacturer has outlined fresh plans to restructure its European operations, which includes cutting 900 jobs across the continent.

While jobs in the north east are safe from the chop, the firm has confirmed it will be moving from two lines down to one.

It is understood that the two lines were not running at maximum capacity and combining the two is intended to improve efficiency and free up space at the plant.

It is also hoped that the move could lead to new partnerships being agreed to make use of the spare capacity, although no specific plans are currently in place.

Late last year, Nissan announced that the new electric vehicle Leaf had gone into production at Sunderland, supported by a £450m investment into upgraded factory technology and training its engineers.

However, it has also begun talks with European staff over changes that include the partial closure of its Barcelona warehouse, and moving to an importer model for its Nordic markets.

This is set to result in some 900 job losses in Europe, amounting to about 10% of its workforce in the continent, according to reports.

Nissan did not specify which roles would be impacted and at which locations within Europe. It currently employs around 6,000 people at its Sunderland factory.

The latest restructuring efforts come after Nissan announced a major overhaul last year with the closure of seven factories and targeting some 20,000 job cuts globally.

A spokesperson for Nissan said: ‘Under the Re:Nissan recovery plan, we have been taking decisive actions to enhance performance and create a leaner, more resilient business that adapts quickly to market changes.

‘As part of this approach, today we have opened discussions with our European employees with a view to simplifying our structures, reducing complexity, and ensuring we operate in a sustainable and profitable way.

‘This includes discussions on proposals for the partial closure of our Barcelona warehouse and to move to an importer model for our Nordic markets.

‘We have also announced that we will consolidate production from two lines to one at our Sunderland plant as we assess future opportunities to secure full plant utilisation.’

The Re:Nissan plan was launched in a bid to boost the company’s performance and profits and involves significant cost-cutting.

The company says it has come under pressure from slower sales and the impact of tariff costs under US President Donald Trump’s trade policies.