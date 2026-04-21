Family-run Swansway sees profits and turnover soar in impressive set of 2025 accounts

Car dealer Swansway has reported soaring profits and turnover in a stellar year of trading in 2025.

Documents, seen by Car Dealer in advance of them being published via Companies House, show that the family-run firm made a pre-tax profit of £10.1m in the 12 months to the end of December 2025.

The figure is well up on the £7.7m the firm made in 2024, with EBITDA – the measure by which the Car Dealer Top 100 is ranked – also climbing from £19m to £21.3m.

The impressive results were boosted by a significant rise in turnover throughout the year, with revenues shooting up from £986m in 2024 to a whopping £1.01bn in the latest set of accounts.

Elsewhere, new car retail sales rose by 12.4% to 7,503; new fleet sales improved by 11% to 15,077 and used vehicle sales saw a 6.2% uptick to end the year on 19,357 units.

Overall, Swansway sold 41,937 vehicles in 2025 – an improvement of 9% on the 38,468 it sold in 2024.

Reflecting on the period covered by the accounts, bosses said they were ‘pleased’ by the company’s performance, especially given ‘difficult market conditions’.

These included tightening margins, with gross margins dipping slightly from 5.36% to 5.2%.

Writing in the accounts, secretary Richard Marsland said: ‘Despite the difficult market conditions that were present during the year, specifically across the Volkswagen Group network, the group performed particularly well when compared with other retail investors in the sector.

‘The increased diversity of our portfolio, disciplined used vehicle strategy, and adoption of emerging EV manufacturers have positioned the Group strongly relative to both national averages and manufacturers’ benchmarks.

‘Whilst certain operational challenges were encountered notably within Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, with delayed product availability and specifications, the group has entered 2026 with renewed momentum and greater expectations.’

The accounts show that, including Motor Match used car sites, Swansway ended 2025 with 29 dealerships, representing Audi, VW, Seat, Honda, Peugeot, JLR and BYD.

Across the year, The Crewe-based firm had an average of 1,180 employees, with staffing costs coming in at a total of £55.14m.

Meanwhile, directors’ remuneration came in at a significantly reduced £719,599, with a dividend of £6,046,380 paid during the year.