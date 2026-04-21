VIP Car Sales trio admit fraud at dealership despite previously denying charges

Bosses of Knutsford-based used car dealership VIP Car Sales have now admitted fraudulent trading after their business collapsed in 2017.

Directors Richard and Rachel Gleave, both of Flannog Lane, St Martins, and ex-employee Mark East, of Canal Street, Congleton, have now been convicted after admitting fraud offences including fraudulent trading, fraud by false representation and theft between May 2013 and March 2017.

They have all entered guilty pleas to the accusations of keeping sellers’ money when the cars were sold, taking payments from buyers without giving them the cars, and selling cars that didn’t belong to them despite originally denying this.

They also admitted selling cars with outstanding finance, arranging finance on vehicles they did not own, and submitting false documents to lenders.

The business on Mereside Road offered sale or return for private customers to sell their luxury vehicles, however when it closed many claimed to be left out of pocket.

Car Dealer reported a year ago that the trio had all denied running a fraud scheme and leaving customers out of pocket.

However, in October 2025 Richard Gleave and former sales manager East both changed their pleas for fraudulent trading to guilty.

On February 13 this year, Rachel Gleave also changed her plea to committing fraud by false representation to guilty.

The changes of plea could not be reported until now due to reporting restrictions while Richard Gleave’s related proceedings were ongoing.

The remaining charge was for theft, which Gleave was due to appear before a jury yesterday (April 20) but he changed his plea before the trial.

He admitted the crime based on a lower value, agreeing that the theft was between £5,000 and £10,000 rather than the original £41,500 that was alleged by the CPS.

The Runcorn & Widnes World also reports that it was heard that the victim of the theft was a convicted drug dealer who had asked Gleave to sell the vehicle so he could pay a proceeds of crime order, but when he was unable to pay he was handed a further sentence.

The trio are now all convicted of their crimes and the case will proceed to sentencing on June 26 at Liverpool Crown Court before Judge Ian Harris.