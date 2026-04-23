‘Squeezed middle’ driving fast-moving used car market as MG4 tops April charts

The UK used car market is being driven by a ‘squeezed middle’, with three-to-five-year-old cars selling the fastest in April while overall market stability continues.

That is according to the latest data from Auto Trader, showing used cars are currently taking an average of 27 days to sell so far in April exactly in line with the same period last year.

The standout performer this month is the MG4, with three-to-five-year-old examples leaving forecourts in just 14 days on average.

Nearly-new models also remain in high demand, with the Hyundai i10 and MG HS both taking just 15 days to sell.

However, it is the middle of the market where competition is fiercest, says Autotrader. Figures show three-to-five-year-old cars are currently the fastest-selling age bracket overall, averaging just 25 days on forecourts, followed closely by five-to-10-year-old models at 26 days.

This compares with 29 days for cars under one year old and 28 days for those aged between 10 and 15 years, underlining the growing pressure on dealers to source desirable ‘middle-aged’ stock.

The data also highlights a clear shift in buyer behaviour, with volume brands and value-focused purchases dominating the fastest sellers.

Mainstream models are currently taking just 25 days to sell on average, compared to 27 days for premium marques, as buyers prioritise affordability, insurance costs and everyday usability.

This is reflected in the make-up of the top 10, which is dominated by practical hatchbacks and SUVs such as the Vauxhall Corsa and Hyundai Bayon, alongside newer electric models like the Polestar 2.

Across the wider market, petrol and hybrid cars are currently the fastest-selling fuel types, both averaging 26 days, while diesel and electric vehicles lag slightly behind at 29 days.

At the other end of the spectrum, older premium diesel models are taking longer to shift, with cars such as the Mercedes-Benz C-Class (48 days), Land Rover Discovery (38 days) and BMW X5 (35 days) among the slowest sellers.

Despite this, the overall gap between the fastest and slowest-selling cars remains relatively tight, with most vehicles still turning in under 40 days, highlighting the continued strength and resilience of the market.

Marc Palmer, head of strategy and insights at Autotrader, said: ‘Against a backdrop of remarkable year-on-year market stability, what really stands out this month is the incredibly narrow window of sale.

‘The gap between our fastest cars and the bulk of our slowest cars is just a matter of weeks, proving the entire market is operating at a highly accelerated pace.

‘Within this, the 3-to-5-year sourcing squeeze is more apparent than ever, driving immense demand for middle-aged stock and affordable, cheap-to-insure hatchbacks from volume brands.

‘We are also seeing a maturing EV market where buyers snap up newer tech like the MG4 while passing on older or overpriced models. When you factor in the visible impact of £2-a-litre fuel on older premium diesels, it’s clear that running costs and efficiency are dictating the speed of the forecourt this spring.’

Top 10 fastest-selling used cars (April 2026 to date)