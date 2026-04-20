Car dealer Hendy extends Hampshire Cricket sponsorship as partnership enters 15th year

Car dealer Hendy has extended its long-running sponsorship of Hampshire Cricket for another summer of sport.

The south coast-based retailer has been a partner of the Utilita Bowl side since 2012 and will now continue as an ‘Official Supporter’ of the outfit.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm will display its logo on the shirts of both the mens’ and womens’ teams, as well as around the club’s international standard stadium.

As part of the refreshed package for 2026, Hampshire Cricket says that Hendy will get a ‘permanent activation space’ on the concourse of the stadium, which will see the car dealer’s staff interact with staff throughout this year’s Vitality Blast T20 competition.

Fans will also be given the chance take part in giveaways and explore vehicle displays and brand experiences.

It is understood that the updated deal will cover both the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Confirming the news, Paul Smith, marketing director at Hendy, said: ‘The extension of this long-standing collaboration reflects the strength of our relationship with Hampshire Cricket and Utilita Bowl.

‘It is an important part of our presence in the local area, and extending it allows us to build on that over the next two seasons, both at matches and through a number of exciting new activations.’

Car Dealer reported earlier this month that Hendy had missed its annual accounting filing date by more than a week.

The firm said at the time that the results would be published ‘imminently’ but three weeks later they remain overdue at the time of writing (Apr 20).

Late accounts incur a fine at Companies House ranging from £150 to £1,500.

Speaking about the extended partnership, Rob Paddon, commercial director at Hampshire Cricket & Utilita Bowl, added: ‘Hendy Group has been a trusted and valued partner of Hampshire Cricket for many years, and we are delighted to continue that relationship into 2026.

‘The team at Hendy share our commitment to delivering great experiences for our supporters, and their enhanced activation this summer will add even more energy to our matchdays.

‘We are looking forward to building on the success of previous seasons and working together on another exciting year at Utilita Bowl.’

Main picture supplied by PA Images