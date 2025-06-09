Car Dealer Power 2025: We reveal who has made the shortlist for this year’s awards

The search for the best of the best in the motor trade has moved up a gear today as the shortlist for Car Dealer Power 2025 is revealed.

The awards, as voted for by car dealers across the UK, honour the finest motor trade suppliers in the business as well as the best car manufacturers to represent in the UK.

We received a record number of entries this year, all helping to paint the most accurate picture of the motor trade over the past 12 months.

All the winners and highly commendeds will be revealed during a special video presentation on Wednesday, June 25, at 2pm on our YouTube channel – subscribe now so you’re notified when the broadcast goes live.

A shortlist for the top car manufacturer isn’t published, nor is there one for the Car of the Year, but the full results for those will also be announced in the video.

We launched the survey in February and today we’re pleased and proud to reveal the shortlist for the supplier categories after readers’ comments and votes were totted up.

The Car Dealer team will now assess the entries and judges will confirm the winners and highly commendeds over the next few weeks.

Car Dealer founder James Baggott said: ‘This year, more than any other, has seen some fierce competition – now the hard work really starts as we move into the next phase of the competition.

‘Congratulations to the firms who have made this shortlist.’

Cleaning Product

Autoglym

Autosmart

EZ Car Care

Recruitment Agency

Motorvise

Perfect Placements

We Recruit Auto

Used Car Valuations

Auto Trader

Cap HPI

Motorcheck

Consumer Lead Generation

Auto Trader

CarGurus

Carwow

Dealer Management System

Click Dealer

DealerKit

Spidersnet Autopromotor

Website Provider for Independent Dealer

67 Degrees

Car Dealer 5

Click Dealer

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Blue Sky Interactive

Keyloop

Starkwood Media Group

Provenance Checks

Cap HPI

Experian

Motorcheck

Warranties

Warrantywise

Warranty Solutions Group Ltd

Warranty First

Paint Protection

Autoglym

Diamondbrite

GardX

Auction House

Central Car Auctions

G3 Vehicle Auctions

Manheim

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Auto Trader

Carwow

What Car?

Consumer to Trade Stock Acquisition Platform

Carwow

Carowl

Motorway

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Auto Trader

CarGurus

Motors

Finance (Sub-Prime)

Go Car Credit

First Response Finance

Moneybarn

Finance (Prime)

Black Horse Finance

Close Brothers Motor Finance

Motonovo Finance

Personalised Video

CitNOW

GardX

Vehicles In Video

AI Product

Auto Converse

GardX

Impel

Data Insight

Auto Trader

Experian

JATO

Trade to Trade Stock Acquisition

Cartotrade

Dealer Auction

Dealerway

Finance Broker

Carmoney

Evolution Funding

Octane Finance

Extra Mile Award

No shortlist. Revealed in awards video

Product Innovation

No shortlist. Revealed in awards video

Last year’s winners can be seen in the video below: