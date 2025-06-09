Car Dealer Power

Car Dealer Power 2025: We reveal who has made the shortlist for this year’s awards

  • Companies in the running for the 2025 Car Dealer Power awards are named
  • Final judging begins after votes cast by Car Dealer readers in online survey
  • Top suppliers and manufacturers will be announced on June 25 at 2pm
  • Special awards video premiere will also reveal Car of the Year

Time 8:58 am, June 9, 2025

The search for the best of the best in the motor trade has moved up a gear today as the shortlist for Car Dealer Power 2025 is revealed.

The awards, as voted for by car dealers across the UK, honour the finest motor trade suppliers in the business as well as the best car manufacturers to represent in the UK.

We received a record number of entries this year, all helping to paint the most accurate picture of the motor trade over the past 12 months.

All the winners and highly commendeds will be revealed during a special video presentation on Wednesday, June 25, at 2pm on our YouTube channel – subscribe now so you’re notified when the broadcast goes live.

A shortlist for the top car manufacturer isn’t published, nor is there one for the Car of the Year, but the full results for those will also be announced in the video.

We launched the survey in February and today we’re pleased and proud to reveal the shortlist for the supplier categories after readers’ comments and votes were totted up.

The Car Dealer team will now assess the entries and judges will confirm the winners and highly commendeds over the next few weeks.

Car Dealer founder James Baggott said: ‘This year, more than any other, has seen some fierce competition – now the hard work really starts as we move into the next phase of the competition.

‘Congratulations to the firms who have made this shortlist.’

Cleaning Product

  • Autoglym
  • Autosmart
  • EZ Car Care

Recruitment Agency

  • Motorvise
  • Perfect Placements
  • We Recruit Auto

Used Car Valuations

  • Auto Trader
  • Cap HPI
  • Motorcheck

Consumer Lead Generation

  • Auto Trader
  • CarGurus
  • Carwow

Dealer Management System

  • Click Dealer
  • DealerKit
  • Spidersnet Autopromotor

Website Provider for Independent Dealer

  • 67 Degrees
  • Car Dealer 5
  • Click Dealer

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

  • Blue Sky Interactive
  • Keyloop
  • Starkwood Media Group

Provenance Checks

  • Cap HPI
  • Experian
  • Motorcheck

Warranties

  • Warrantywise
  • Warranty Solutions Group Ltd
  • Warranty First

Paint Protection

  • Autoglym
  • Diamondbrite
  • GardX

Auction House

  • Central Car Auctions
  • G3 Vehicle Auctions
  • Manheim

Online Advertiser for New Cars

  • Auto Trader
  • Carwow
  • What Car?

Consumer to Trade Stock Acquisition Platform

  • Carwow
  • Carowl
  • Motorway

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

  • Auto Trader
  • CarGurus
  • Motors

Finance (Sub-Prime)

  • Go Car Credit
  • First Response Finance
  • Moneybarn

Finance (Prime)

  • Black Horse Finance
  • Close Brothers Motor Finance
  • Motonovo Finance

Personalised Video

  • CitNOW
  • GardX
  • Vehicles In Video

AI Product

  • Auto Converse
  • GardX
  • Impel

Data Insight

  • Auto Trader
  • Experian
  • JATO

Trade to Trade Stock Acquisition

  • Cartotrade
  • Dealer Auction
  • Dealerway

Finance Broker

  • Carmoney
  • Evolution Funding
  • Octane Finance

Extra Mile Award

  • No shortlist. Revealed in awards video

Product Innovation

  • No shortlist. Revealed in awards video

Last year’s winners can be seen in the video below:

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



