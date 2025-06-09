Car Dealer Power 2025: We reveal who has made the shortlist for this year’s awards

The search for the best of the best in the motor trade has moved up a gear today as the shortlist for Car Dealer Power 2025 is revealed.
The awards, as voted for by car dealers across the UK, honour the finest motor trade suppliers in the business as well as the best car manufacturers to represent in the UK.
We received a record number of entries this year, all helping to paint the most accurate picture of the motor trade over the past 12 months.
All the winners and highly commendeds will be revealed during a special video presentation on Wednesday, June 25, at 2pm on our YouTube channel – subscribe now so you’re notified when the broadcast goes live.
A shortlist for the top car manufacturer isn’t published, nor is there one for the Car of the Year, but the full results for those will also be announced in the video.
We launched the survey in February and today we’re pleased and proud to reveal the shortlist for the supplier categories after readers’ comments and votes were totted up.
The Car Dealer team will now assess the entries and judges will confirm the winners and highly commendeds over the next few weeks.
Car Dealer founder James Baggott said: ‘This year, more than any other, has seen some fierce competition – now the hard work really starts as we move into the next phase of the competition.
‘Congratulations to the firms who have made this shortlist.’
Cleaning Product
- Autoglym
- Autosmart
- EZ Car Care
Recruitment Agency
- Motorvise
- Perfect Placements
- We Recruit Auto
Used Car Valuations
- Auto Trader
- Cap HPI
- Motorcheck
Consumer Lead Generation
- Auto Trader
- CarGurus
- Carwow
Dealer Management System
- Click Dealer
- DealerKit
- Spidersnet Autopromotor
Website Provider for Independent Dealer
- 67 Degrees
- Car Dealer 5
- Click Dealer
Website Provider for Franchised Dealers
- Blue Sky Interactive
- Keyloop
- Starkwood Media Group
Provenance Checks
- Cap HPI
- Experian
- Motorcheck
Warranties
- Warrantywise
- Warranty Solutions Group Ltd
- Warranty First
Paint Protection
- Autoglym
- Diamondbrite
- GardX
Auction House
- Central Car Auctions
- G3 Vehicle Auctions
- Manheim
Online Advertiser for New Cars
- Auto Trader
- Carwow
- What Car?
Consumer to Trade Stock Acquisition Platform
- Carwow
- Carowl
- Motorway
Online Advertiser for Used Cars
- Auto Trader
- CarGurus
- Motors
Finance (Sub-Prime)
- Go Car Credit
- First Response Finance
- Moneybarn
Finance (Prime)
- Black Horse Finance
- Close Brothers Motor Finance
- Motonovo Finance
Personalised Video
- CitNOW
- GardX
- Vehicles In Video
AI Product
- Auto Converse
- GardX
- Impel
Data Insight
- Auto Trader
- Experian
- JATO
Trade to Trade Stock Acquisition
- Cartotrade
- Dealer Auction
- Dealerway
Finance Broker
- Carmoney
- Evolution Funding
- Octane Finance
Extra Mile Award
- No shortlist. Revealed in awards video
Product Innovation
- No shortlist. Revealed in awards video
Last year’s winners can be seen in the video below: