Car Dealer Power Car of the Year 2025: Renault 5 E-Tech

The votes are in, and Car Dealer readers have spoken: The Car Dealer Power Car of the Year 2025 is the fabulous Renault 5 E-Tech.

The reincarnated R5 came out on top in the Car Dealer Power survey, with the Omoda 5 and Skoda Elroq taking home highly commended awards.

The Car Dealer Power Car of the Year award differs from other similarly titled awards handed out by motoring magazines and judging panels as it’s voted for car dealers regardless of which brands they represent.

Winner – Renault 5 E-Tech

Renault’s retro-modern take on its famous hatchback of the 1970s has been winning plaudits from many motoring titles for the past few months. But it’s the dealer praise that really sets this award apart from all others.

Dealers say they love its distinctive design and how it’s drawing in a new, younger customer base to Renault showrooms.

‘We haven’t seen this level of excitement in years,’ one dealer said in Car Dealer Power.

Meanwhile, other said the Renault 5 is a game-changer, bringing personality and flair to the affordable EV market.

Highly Commended: Omoda 5

Our first highly commended winner is the Omoda 5, an incredible achievement for a brand that only launched in the UK just over a year ago.

In that short time, Omoda has rapidly built a dealer network and the 5 has quickly become a familiar sight on UK roads through strong marketing and aggressive pricing.

With its on-trend design, tech-laden interior, dent practicality, and an attractive seven-year warranty, dealers say it’s stealing customers from established rivals like the Nissan Qashqai.

One dealer told us: ‘It’s amazing how quickly Omoda has made an impact. The 5 is well-priced, the deals are strong, and customers are genuinely impressed.’

Highly Commended: Skoda Elroq

Our second highly commended accolade for 2025 goes to the Skoda Elroq, a car that’s quickly winning hearts across the dealer network.

Skoda is already known for building one of the best family EVs on the market — the Enyaq — but dealers told us they’ve been waiting for a smaller, more affordable option with the same Enyaq magic.

The Elroq delivers exactly that. It combines the comfort, refinement, and driving feel of its bigger sibling but in a more compact and value-focused package.

Dealers say it’s the perfect family-sized EV at an attractive price point – exactly what customers have been asking for.