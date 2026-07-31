Car dealer revives 600-mile Aston Martin V8 Zagato after 30 years in storage

Aston Martin specialist Nicholas Mee & Company has completed an extraordinary recommissioning project after buying one of the world’s lowest-mileage V8 Vantage Zagatos and returning it to ‘as new’ condition.

The Hertfordshire dealer acquired the ultra-rare Aston Martin earlier this year before carrying out an extensive restoration and recommissioning programme in its heritage workshops.

Founder Nicholas Mee said there was ‘no consideration to cost’ when working on the car.

The result is a V8 Vantage Zagato which has covered just 600 miles from new and is now being offered for sale complete with a 12-month warranty, complimentary first service and detailed workshop inspection.

Just 52 examples of the V8 Vantage Zagato coupé were built by Aston Martin, making it significantly rarer than period rivals including the Ferrari 288 GTO and Porsche 959.

Mee, who sold the cars new while serving as Aston Martin’s head of sales during the 1980s, said the example represented a unique opportunity.

‘I’ve had the good fortune of being around these special cars since the very beginning, having sold them new when I was Head of Sales at Aston Martin,’ he said.

‘Over the past 40 years, I have sold the vast majority of the Vantage Zagatos built, either when new or as pre-owned cars.

‘This particular example stands out as an unrepeatable opportunity.

‘Having covered just 600 miles from new, it was immaculate, having been tucked away in a climate-controlled collection for 30 plus years.

‘We purchased the car from the previous owner earlier in the year, specifically to carry out a forensic, money no-object re-commissioning programme, adding a few discreet, sympathetic upgrades while we were at it.’

The work carried out by Nicholas Mee’s technicians included rebuilding the suspension, refreshing the steering and braking systems, cleaning the fuel system and carburettors, replacing fluids, hoses and pipes, and inspecting the engine internally.

They then fitted upgraded suspension, modern Michelin Pilot Sport tyres and an updated air-conditioning system.

The dealership has subjected the Aston Martin to more than 250 miles of road testing to ensure it drives as intended before putting it up for sale.

Mee added: ‘Having driven many of the original cars back in 1986, I can confirm that it drives as well – if not better – than a new example.

‘It is a unique car, now ready to be enjoyed by its new owner, whether crossing a continent at high speed, or dazzling on a concours lawn.’

Originally unveiled at the 1986 Geneva Motor Show, the V8 Vantage Zagato was powered by Aston Martin’s 432bhp ‘X-Pack’ V8 engine and featured a lightweight aluminium body designed by legendary Italian coachbuilder Zagato.

It was capable of 186mph and sprinted from 0-60mph in well under five seconds, making it one of the fastest road cars of its era.