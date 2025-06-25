Cartotrade – Highly Commended Trade to Trade Stock Acquisition 2025

Taking a highly commended award in the Trade to Trade Stock Acquisition category at the Car Dealer Power Awards 2025 is Cartotrade.

Now celebrating its tenth year in business, Cartotrade continues to prove that its no-nonsense approach to stock acquisition is striking the right chord for car dealers.

Laura Cannon, co-founder said: ‘We are genuinely thrilled to be highly commended once again. Recognition from the people we built Cartotrade for is the only recognition we crave. It’s a brilliant reminder that staying true to our principles is still making a real impact a decade on.’

The accolade is especially meaningful for the close-knit team behind the platform.

Cannon explained: ‘We’re a small, independent business without a corporate machine behind us, so this kind of recognition means a lot.

‘It’s not just a boost to our reputation—it’s a sign of confidence from our members and a testament to the hard work of our staff.’

Cannon added: ‘These awards are a meaningful barometer of which suppliers are really delivering value,” the team added.

‘We’re incredibly thankful to the dealers who took the time to nominate us.’

Over the past 12 months, Cartotrade has continued to evolve. The platform has welcomed new members, launched sections for Motorhomes and Classics/Rare vehicles, and integrated Percayso Vehicle Intelligence. All of this has been down without complicated pricing and by introducing hidden fees, said Cannon.

‘The motor trade always has its challenges, but our focus remains the same: helping dealers make better stock decisions and build trusted trading relationships.’

Looking ahead, Cartotrade is investing further in the platform’s growth, with more tools, broader stock access, and new industry collaborations on the horizon.

‘If we can keep delivering value without the nonsense, we’re doing our job right.’