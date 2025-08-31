Citroen Berlingo is August’s fastest-selling used car as buyers race to snap up MPV

The Citroen Berlingo has been named as August’s fastest-selling used cars, with buyers snapping up the MPV at a rapid rate.

That is according to new data from Motors, which has revealed the second-hand models which have been flying off the forecourts in the ninth month of the year.

Diesel Berlingos, aged under six months old and with fewer than 5,000 miles on the clock, sold in an average of just 11.8 days – placing it well clear of the second placed MG S5 on 12.2 days.

The S5 is one of three MGs to make the list, with the ZS (15.8 days) and HS (17.1 days) also making the top ten.

Other rapidly selling models throughout August have included the Volkswagen Polo (13.6 days), Land Rover Discovery Sport (16.3 days) and Vauxhall Corsa (17.0 days).

The full top 10 can be seen below:

Citroen Berlingo MPV – Under 6 Months, Diesel, Under 5k Miles, Avg Days to Sell: 11.8 MG S5 – Under 6 Months, Electric, Under 5k Miles, Avg Days to Sell: 12.2 Volkswagen Polo – Under 6 Months, Petrol, Under 5k Miles, Avg Days to Sell: 13.6 MG ZS – 1–2 Years, Petrol, 10k–20k Miles, Avg Days to Sell: 15.8 Land Rover Discovery Sport – 8–10 Years, Diesel, 60k–80k Miles, Avg Days to Sell: 16.3 Vauxhall Corsa – Under 6 Months, Petrol, Under 5k Miles, Avg Days to Sell: 17.0 MG HS – Under 6 Months, Petrol, Under 5k Miles, Avg Days to Sell: 17.1 Vauxhall Grandland – Under 6 Months, Petrol, Under 5k Miles, Avg Days to Sell: 17.5

=8. Vauxhall Corsa – 5–6 Years, Petrol, 30k–40k Miles, Avg Days to Sell: 17.8 Volkswagen Golf – 1–2 Years, Petrol, 10k–20k Miles, Avg Days to Sell: 17.8 Nissan Qashqai – 3–4 Years, Petrol, 30k–40k Miles, Avg Days to Sell: 17.9

Reacting to the findings, Lucy Tugby, marketing director of Motors, told Car Dealer: ‘Nearly new cars provided an August sweet spot for many dealers with the top three fastest selling vehicles listed on Motors all under six months old.

‘While over half of the top 10 were in the same age profile.

‘Dealers stocking nearly new cars also benefitted from strong prices with cars aged under two years seeing an average month-on-month rise of 1.8% to £29,611, an increase of £519, outperforming the overall 1.2% average increase to £17,721.

‘Our top 10 also shows the continued desirability of combustion engine vehicles with the diesel version of the Citroen Berlingo mini-MPV the fastest seller averaging just 11.8 days on forecourts, closely followed by the electric MG S5, while petrol accounted for most of the fastest sellers.’