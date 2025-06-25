Click Dealer – Highly Commended Website Provider for Independent Dealers 2025

Click Dealer has earned highly commended status in the Website Provider for Independent Dealers category at the Car Dealer Power Awards 2025.

The Stoke-on-Trent-based business said the win celebrates its commitment to building bespoke websites that support independent dealerships across the UK.

Click Dealer’s Samantha Boden said: ‘We’re incredibly proud to be highly commended once again for our website services for independent dealers. This recognition means a great deal to us, especially as it reflects the feedback and support of the dealers we work with every day and is a great thing for us to shout about.

‘Our in-house team of project managers and web designers are dedicated to building websites that don’t just look great, but are also tailored to each dealership’s goals and needs.

‘This commendation is fantastic recognition of the care and expertise that goes into each and every build, as well as the support our Clickers give dealerships throughout their time with us.

‘A huge thank you to the dealers who voted for us, and an even bigger thank you to our amazing team who make all this possible!’

Boden added: ‘The Car Dealer Power Awards are hugely important because they represent genuine recognition from dealers.

‘Dealers are voting and giving real feedback as the people who are using the products and services day in, day out. For dealers, the awards then act as a guide when they’re looking at which suppliers to use.’

Reflecting on the past year, Click Dealer said its website team has worked hard to strengthen its offering, focusing on building websites that support dealer growth.

‘Being highly commended for our website services is a fantastic motivator, and it only strengthens our commitment to delivering real value to independent dealers moving forward.

‘We’re more focused than ever on helping our clients stay ahead in a fast-changing digital world.’