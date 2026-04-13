Hayselden online auctionHayselden online auction

News

Doncaster car dealership sells off assets following collapse into administration

  • Volkswagen and Skoda dealership Hayselden went into administration in December 2025
  • The company announced just before Christmas it would be ceasing trading immediately
  • Administrators have now appointed a company to sell all of its assets
  • Interested parties can bid online for everything from office furniture to offical parts

Time 11:36 am, April 13, 2026

The assets of Doncaster-based Volkswagen and Skoda dealership Hayselden are being sold by auction after the business fell into administration just before Christmas. 

The website states the ‘entire contents’ of the dealership is up for sale and has been catalogued for the online auction.

Items range from official Volkswagen AG parts, new tyres, to workshop tools and lifts. Every showroom item from lighting and screens, to sofas and displays has been listed – even the artificial Christmas tree.

Hayselden told staff on December 5 that it would be closing down with immediate effect, leaving them out of work three weeks before Christmas.

At the time, staff told the Doncaster Free Press: ‘All the staff are gutted – everyone made redundant just before Christmas.

‘People have really been done over – some have more than 40 years’ service and have been treated badly.’

Administrators FRP Advisory instructed Walker Singleton to dispose of the company’s assets.

Advert

Joel Carroll, asset specialist at Walker Singleton, commented: ‘Hayselden has invested in plant, equipment and specialist tooling and we expect a significant amount of interest given the quality of the equipment.

‘Our team has transformed the dealership into an auction showroom and we are now presenting an opportunity for all German marque specialists and enthusiasts alike to benefit from main dealer quality.’

Those interested in the online auction can place their bids before 12pm on April 23. There will also be an open viewing day from 8am to 2pm on Tuesday, April 21 at the dealership.

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

More from Car Dealer...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2025

Server V2