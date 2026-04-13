Doncaster car dealership sells off assets following collapse into administration

The assets of Doncaster-based Volkswagen and Skoda dealership Hayselden are being sold by auction after the business fell into administration just before Christmas.

The website states the ‘entire contents’ of the dealership is up for sale and has been catalogued for the online auction.

Items range from official Volkswagen AG parts, new tyres, to workshop tools and lifts. Every showroom item from lighting and screens, to sofas and displays has been listed – even the artificial Christmas tree.

Hayselden told staff on December 5 that it would be closing down with immediate effect, leaving them out of work three weeks before Christmas.

At the time, staff told the Doncaster Free Press: ‘All the staff are gutted – everyone made redundant just before Christmas.

‘People have really been done over – some have more than 40 years’ service and have been treated badly.’

Administrators FRP Advisory instructed Walker Singleton to dispose of the company’s assets.

Joel Carroll, asset specialist at Walker Singleton, commented: ‘Hayselden has invested in plant, equipment and specialist tooling and we expect a significant amount of interest given the quality of the equipment.

‘Our team has transformed the dealership into an auction showroom and we are now presenting an opportunity for all German marque specialists and enthusiasts alike to benefit from main dealer quality.’

Those interested in the online auction can place their bids before 12pm on April 23. There will also be an open viewing day from 8am to 2pm on Tuesday, April 21 at the dealership.