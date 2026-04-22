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Mitsubishi’s UK return moves up a gear with new head of sales appointed

  • Alex Sheward is Japanese brand’s new head of sales
  • He’s been at International Motors for over 20 years
  • Appointment comes as clock ticks down to first new cars arrive

Time 9:20 am, April 22, 2026

Mitsubishi’s return to the UK is gathering pace as the brand has appointed a new head of sales.

Alex Sheward has been handed the newly-created role – he’s held a number of positions at International Motors – the new distributor of Mitsubishi vehicles in the UK – since joining the company in 2004.

For the past 10 years Sheward has been dealer relationship manager and national sales manage at Subaru UK and Ireland.

He said: ‘Having spent my whole career in the automotive industry, the opportunity to lead national sales for a brand with the legacy and dedication that Mitsubishi Motors has was compelling.

‘I look forward to helping to shape a successful sales dealer network and building on the encouraging reception the brand has received.’

Alex Sheward

Sharon Townsend, head of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Alex to the Mitsubishi Motors in the UK team as we enter this exciting next phase.

‘Alex’s knowledge and enthusiasm will add to the excitement that we all feel for the brand as we launch the upcoming Outlander PHEV and L200 Series 7, along with the appointment of our sales network.’

Earlier this month, Mitsubishi revealed the names of the first dealers who have taken a franchise.

The first new Mitsubishi models to arrive since the brand exited the UK in 2021 will be the Outlander PHEV and L200 Series 7 pick-up.

Both models will arriving in May – the Outlander starts at £46,995, while pricing for the L200 kicks off at £36,295 in double-cab form.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



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