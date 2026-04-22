Mitsubishi’s UK return moves up a gear with new head of sales appointed

Mitsubishi’s return to the UK is gathering pace as the brand has appointed a new head of sales.

Alex Sheward has been handed the newly-created role – he’s held a number of positions at International Motors – the new distributor of Mitsubishi vehicles in the UK – since joining the company in 2004.

For the past 10 years Sheward has been dealer relationship manager and national sales manage at Subaru UK and Ireland.

He said: ‘Having spent my whole career in the automotive industry, the opportunity to lead national sales for a brand with the legacy and dedication that Mitsubishi Motors has was compelling.

‘I look forward to helping to shape a successful sales dealer network and building on the encouraging reception the brand has received.’

Sharon Townsend, head of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Alex to the Mitsubishi Motors in the UK team as we enter this exciting next phase.

‘Alex’s knowledge and enthusiasm will add to the excitement that we all feel for the brand as we launch the upcoming Outlander PHEV and L200 Series 7, along with the appointment of our sales network.’

Earlier this month, Mitsubishi revealed the names of the first dealers who have taken a franchise.

The first new Mitsubishi models to arrive since the brand exited the UK in 2021 will be the Outlander PHEV and L200 Series 7 pick-up.

Both models will arriving in May – the Outlander starts at £46,995, while pricing for the L200 kicks off at £36,295 in double-cab form.