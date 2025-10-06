From forecourt to finance: The smart way retailers are simplifying the vehicle lifecycle

At Cox Automotive, we’re not just thinking about today – we’re transforming the way the world buys, sells, owns and uses vehicles, so our customers can experience more at every stage of the vehicle journey.

We’re telling the full story of our services and highlighting how our combination of people, technology and innovation are delivering best-in-class solutions to support our customer’s success as if it were our own.

Whether you’re running a single-site dealership or managing a nationwide multi-franchise group, Cox Automotive’s modular suite of solutions is designed to meet your unique needs, no matter what your size or scale.

A solution for every stage of the vehicle lifecycle

Cox Automotive supports dealers across every phase of the vehicle journey, from funding and retail to remarketing and disposal.

If you’re looking to enhance your remarketing operations, our physical and digital wholesale auction platforms, Manheim Auction Services and Dealer Auction, work seamlessly to give you robust platforms for sourcing and selling cars and vans.

Pair these with eVA Valuations and Appraisals to make accurate, data-driven pricing decisions to maximise profitability and boost sales.

If cash flow is a concern, NextGear Capital offers flexible stock funding to help you grow your forecourt without needing large upfront investments. Want to improve your digital retailing?

Modix and Codeweavers combine to deliver seamless online experiences and integrated finance solutions so your customers can explore affordability, get personalised quotes, and complete purchases seamlessly both online and offline with confidence.

Managing large fleets or trade-ins? You can rely on Manheim Inspection Services, Movex transport logistics, and Manheim Auctions to efficiently handle end-of-lease vehicles and accelerate disposal.

Connected for efficiency

However, the real power lies in integration. Each product works independently or as part of a connected suite of services.

With flexible integrations across over 35 media agencies and major portals, you can be sure that our solutions will work in harmony with your existing platforms to eliminate double keying, reduce data silos, and gain real-time visibility across your operations.

Our connected approach means you can manage stock, pricing, and customer experience holistically, unlocking efficiencies that translate directly into profitability. Our partnerships across the industry are evidence of this.

By adopting a connected approach, with multi-channel remarketing across digital and physical auctions, as well as omni-channel retailing software, retailers across the industry are delivering better results and maximising their profitability.

Modular, scalable, and tailored to you

Cox Automotive understands that every business is unique. That’s why our solutions are modular and scalable. You can start with one or two tools that address immediate challenges and expand as your business grows.

Whether it’s improving online engagement and lead quality, streamlining logistics, or enhancing appraisal accuracy, there’s a starting point for you.

And when it’s time to scale, we make it seamless. Our Account Management team support you through a thorough discovery process to ensure new technologies integrate with your existing Dealer Management Systems and CRMs and achieve your business goals.

Shaping the future of automotive

Cox Automotive isn’t just solving today’s problems, we’re transforming the way the world buys, sells, owns and uses vehicles, today and tomorrow.

With ongoing investment in areas like EV battery health visibility and advanced imaging, the ecosystem continues to evolve to meet your changing needs.

At its core, our promise is simple: experience more. More efficiency. More profitability. More growth. All with less complexity.

By connecting every corner of the vehicle lifecycle, Cox Automotive empowers you to operate strategically, respond dynamically, and deliver better experiences, both online and on the forecourt.