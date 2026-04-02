G3 Auctions acquired by US-based firm America’s Auto Auctions

G3 Auctions has announced today it has been acquired by a US-based company America’s Auto Auction.

This is the firm’s first acquisition outside of the United States and shows UK automotive businesses continue to be hot property.

The acquisition includes G3’s two auction locations in Castleford and Bedford.

America’s Auto Auction was founded in 2009 by Matt Dale and Amanda Holtby and it has been expanding it’s footprint across the States so far.

CEO of America’s Auto Auction Chuck Tapp commented: ‘Entering the UK market is a defining moment for our company, and there was only one way we wanted to do it, with a partner that is already setting the standard.

‘G3 has built something truly differentiated in how they serve customers and evolve the auction experience.

‘That made this the right first step internationally. We are not here to change what is working.

‘We are here to invest in it, support it, and help take it even further.’

Matt Dale, joint founder of G3 Vehicle Auctions said: ‘It became apparent as soon as we engaged with America’s Auto Auction that they would be excellent custodians of the company.

‘It was critical that the values, culture and long-term vision aligned with our future ambition for G3. This deal will provide a multitude of personal development opportunities for the existing team and further bolster G3’s position as the UK’s go-to remarketing partner for both vendors and purchasers.

‘We are immensely proud of the sustained, profitable growth of G3 since its inception and are equally confident the business will continue to flourish under the stewardship of the existing senior management team and under America’s Auto Auctions wider guidance.’