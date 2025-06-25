G3 Vehicle Auctions – Auction House 2025

These days it can feel like there is a new service to acquire stock cropping up everyday but for many dealers, the good old auction house remains king.

And it’s easy to see why! With large stocks of cars, quick dealing and slick processes, the physical auction room remains a bedrock of the used car industry.

However, while it may be the traditional choice, the best auction companies have adapted to the market and to the needs of their dealer customers.

That was certainly the case for our two highly commended firms – Manheim and Central Car Auctions – but in the end it was G3 Vehicle Auctions which came out on top.

Voters were impressed with the firm’s smooth operation and outstanding customer service as well as its strong digital presence.

The outfit remains a relative newbie against some of its much older competitors but it’s certainly made its mark over recent times, claiming this award for the fourth time in five years.

On hand to collect the prize was sales director Sam Tomlinson, who was ‘honoured’ to hear that G3 had come out on top again.

He told Car Dealer: It is absolutely fantastic. We are delighted to win – it’s an absolute honour.

‘This is the fourth time that we’ve won this in the last five years, but obviously it feels very, very special to G3 as a business.

‘It’s fantastic to get the recognition, because it’s voted for, as we know, by the car dealers, and I think that’s what makes it pretty special.

‘I think since opening our second auction facility down in the south in Bedford, we’ve grown significantly, and it’s great to know that the customers love what G3 are doing.

‘We are extremely happy.’

Tomlinson also promised that G3 will continue to put physical auctions at the heart of its business, especially at its flagship site in Castleford.

He added: ‘We are big advocates of physical auctions, which is again, one of our USPs within the market.

‘I think over 70% of our sales are now done through the hall.

‘The big thing that sort of differentiates us from our peers, is that we actually listen to our customers and we try to serve their needs and act accordingly.

‘We’re obviously very personable as well, but we’ve worked hard to build welcoming sites.’