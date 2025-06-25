Generational – Product Innovation 2025

This award celebrates the firms pushing boundaries – those introducing new products or services that truly move the needle for dealers.

Our 2025 winner has done just that with a breakthrough in electric‑vehicle sales: battery‑health testing and certification.

Generational has developed a plug‑and‑play tool and mobile app that lets dealers test an EV’s battery state‑of‑health via the OBD port and generate a certificate for customers – dramatically increasing buyer confidence. Dealers using the system have seen a 300% uplift in ad views for electrics.

It’s a brilliant piece of tech that directly tackles the lack of trust around EV batteries, helping dealers sell EVs faster.

‘It sounds simple — and it is,’ said CEO Oliver Phillpott. ‘But making it that easy to use took a lot of effort. We wanted to create something that fits seamlessly into a dealership’s daily workflow, whether during prep or a part-exchange process. That simplicity is what makes it special.’

The tool’s quick integration into dealership operations, along with its ability to build trust with EV customers, has clearly resonated with dealers.

Commenting on what it meant to him and the wider Generational team, Phillpott said: ‘Honestly, I’m kind of flabbergasted. I’m so thrilled and happy. This is a real testament to how dealers feel about EV battery testing — it’s a crucial part of the industry’s future. We’re so grateful to our customers and really feel like we’ve been welcomed into the trade.’

He added: ‘This is real recognition of the team’s hard work. Our team has travelled up and down the country testing vehicles, working closely with customers, and helping to shape our capabilities. I think they’ll be over the moon.’

With demand for used EVs on the rise and confidence in battery health key to closing sales, Generational’s innovation has arrived at just the right time — and dealers have spoken: it’s a game-changer.