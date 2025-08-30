GVE London sales director speaks out amid dealer’s move towards administration 

GVE London sales director George Gehdu has spoken out after facing ‘threats’ following the troubled supercar dealer’s move towards administration.

In a post on social media, the star of the car dealer’s Instagram and TikTok videos wrote a detailed update about how he has been ‘proud to serve as an employee’ at GVE.

He thanked GVE London’s owner and soul shareholder, David Rai, for ‘the opportunity’ he had been given working for the business and said the last 24 hours had been ‘overwhelming’.

Yesterday, news broke that the Uxbridge-based supercar dealer had filed a Notice of Intention to Appoint Administrators (NOI) with the High Court.

This move typically gives businesses time to negotiate with creditors while exploring whether to go into administration or attempt a rescue deal.

The firm said it is in crunch talks with new investors in an attempt to save the business from falling into administration.

Accounts for the company for the last financial year are also overdue with Companies House.

Numerous attempts to contact GVE London by Car Dealer Magazine for further comment have gone unanswered.

In the post on social media, Gehdu seeks to address an Instagram Reel posted by the automotive influencer Yianni Charalambous.

In that video, Gehdu is heard in a phone call protesting that he is ‘not a director’ of GVE London and claims his family have faced death threats following the news being made public.

GVE London operated with an unusual 80% Sale or Return (SOR) stock profile which meant it sold super and hyper cars on behalf of owners.

Once sold, customers would expect to be paid for their cars at the agreed price at the point of consignment and the supercar dealer would pocket the difference. This would cover their work and any warranty claims.

In a recent Car Dealer Magazine video (above), owner David Rai said he was ‘proud’ of this business model.

Since news broke of the potential administration, customers with cars enlisted for sale with the business have been turning up at the premises in an attempt to get them back. It is not known whether they have been successful.

One video of the dealership site, seen by Car Dealer, shows large crowds of customers crowded outside the various entrances to the dealership on the Trade City Business Park, Uxbridge.

In the Instagram post, Gehdu said: ‘The past day has been overwhelming.

‘I’ve received both criticism and incredible support and I want to thank those who have reached out with kindness during such a painful time.

‘For the last 10 years, I’ve been proud to serve as an employee for GVE. Because of my visibility many have assumed I was the owner, but I want to be clear: I have never been an owner, shareholder or had any say on the financial decisions in the business.’

Three videos, posted by the influencer Yianni, focus on GVE London sales director Gehdu and they have been viewed nearly 2m times in the last day alone.

Gehdu added: ‘In light of the recent news about GVE, and a video of me that has been circulating, I feel it’s important to speak directly.

‘The phone call shows me at a deeply emotional moment after false rumours were being spread. At that time I was under immense stress with numerous violent threats being made.

‘Those words don’t reflect the truth or how I feel, nor the respect and gratitude for the person who gave me the opportunity and stood by me throughout my career.

‘Not only was he my boss, but a friend who has turned into family.’

Gehdu said he was originally in contact with Yianni in an attempt to ask him to remove his previous video.

GVE London has built a huge following on a variety of social media platforms and Gehdu has often been the star talking about recent deals and customers’ attempts to sell him their supercars.

In a separate social media post, the supercar dealer said: ‘GVE London is currently in advanced discussions with several investors regarding a potential sale and strategic growth partnership.

‘Whilst no final agreement has yet been reached, management remains confident about the outcome of these negotiations.’