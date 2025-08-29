Supercar dealer GVE London posts ‘Notice of Intention to Appoint Administrators’

Supercar dealer GVE London has applied to the High Court with a Notice of Intention to Appoint Administrators (NOI).

The dealership filed the papers with the Companies Court arm of the High Court on Tuesday (August 26).

The application does not mean the company is in administration, but will give it time to negotiate with any creditors it may have.

An NOI creates a short moratorium – usually 10 business days – during which creditors can’t take enforcement action, while the company explores going into administration or finding a rescue option.

The business, based in Uxbridge, specialises in the sale of super and hypercars. It sells a large number of them on a sale or return (SOR) basis.

Posting on social media earlier today, automotive influencer Yianni Charalambous claimed customers who had entrusted GVE London to sell their cars have been attempting to get their cars back.

Supercar seller Tom Hartley told Car Dealer Magazine that he had taken numerous phone calls from affected customers too.

One, who has a Lamborghini on SOR with GVE London, said the dealership’s car park was ‘full of irate owners’ as people attempted to get their cars back from the business.

GVE London director David Rai has been contacted by Car Dealer Magazine for comment, but has not yet responded.

The NOI – filed with the case number CR-2025-005828 (above) – is currently ongoing and was made by GVE London Ltd themselves.

Companies House records for the business show its annual accounts are also overdue.

Addressing the rumours in a post on social media, GVE London said: ‘GVE London is currently in advanced discussions with several investors regarding a potential sale and strategic growth partnership.

‘Whilst no final agreement has yet been reached, management remains confident about the outcome of these negotiations.’

In a separate Instagram Reel, Yianni also posted a conversation he had with sales director George Gehdu earlier today.

Gehdu (pictured) is heard telling the influencer that ‘GVE is nothing to do with me’ and claims that his mother is getting ‘death threats’ as a result of the rumours circulating around the dealership.

In the Reel, Gehdu said: ‘I have never been a shareholder in GVE.’

GVE London has built a huge following on a variety of social media platforms and Gehdu has often been the star.

Owner Rai and sales director Gehdu were recently the subject of one of Car Dealer Magazine’s Selling Supercars videos. You can watch that episode at the top of this post.

In that video, the team revealed that some 80 per cent of the cars it sells are sold on an SOR basis.

Director Rai said: ‘We’ve had dealers fire shots at us over [sale or return] – I take no offence.

‘We’re proud to be the platform people trust to sell their cars. With our social following – 2.5m views a week – it just makes sense.’