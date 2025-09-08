Learn how one used car dealer turns his part-exchanges into a profitable revenue stream

For some used car dealers, part exchanges can often feel like something of a burden – taken only in order to necessitate a sale.

But for some of the more savvy motor traders, the world of part-exchanges that they don’t want to retail is still a key moneymaker, generating significant profits for their businesses.

Among those leading the way on that front is Redgate Lodge boss, Scott Sibley, who has completely transformed the way his business handles part-exchanges, thanks to a platform he co-founded himself.

Dealerway – a trade-to-trade marketplace – allows car dealers to list unwanted part exchange vehicles online and sell them to other retailers at just the click of a button.

It initially began life as a small Facebook group called ‘Part-ex Gold’ but has now grown into a market-leading service with more than 2,500 dealer partners.

Sibley created the platform alongside partner Steven Douglas and says it has completely revolutionised the way his business runs.

His team now invests significant time and money into the part exchanges, even driving every one at 70mph before listing it, in order to compile a clear condition report.

‘We’re at a stage now where most days we are putting listings up and it’s working really well for us,’ he told Car Dealer.

‘It’s massively important for us because before we didn’t have an avenue to get rid of the part-exchanges.

‘Now, because we’ve got Dealerway, it’s opened our horizons a bit more.

‘We’ve now got options to get rid of them, because a lot of the traders didn’t want them previously.

‘When we sent them to the auctions – not having that main dealer banner on there – they just tended to just flop a little bit at the auction.

‘Now it’s completely different. We’re not making losses out of them anymore – now we make profits on them.

‘They’re gone within three days and the money is in the bank. It’s so fast.

‘Then once you get the reviews built up on the app, people just trust you more, so we get all sorts of people who buy the cars through it.’

The app is free and easy to download, allowing sellers to list their unwanted part exchanges completely free of charge. It aims to combine the community spirit of Part-ex Gold with modern technology, offering dealers a powerful toolkit to simplify operations.

Users can buy and sell stock, access exclusive trade-only vehicles, and communicate seamlessly with other trusted traders – all within one platform.

Sibley says that app puts trust at the heart of everything it does, after experiencing a number of uninsured opportunists within the original Facebook group.

Every user is now vetted to ensure they are genuine and reputable, giving dealers the confidence to trade without having to deal with time wasters.

Dealerway’s team then creates the listing on the platform, manages offers, and sends buyer details across for invoicing, keeping the dealer in control while removing day-to-day admin.

Standard service hours are Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, with a 10-minute response target, and typical time-to-listing measured in minutes.

You can find out more about Dealerway here.