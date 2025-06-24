JLR car plant goes up in flames as black smoke is seen billowing from Castle Bromwich site

JLR say nobody has been injured after a huge fire ripped through the firm’s carmaking plant in Castle Bromwich this morning.

West Midlands Fire Service were called to the facility at around 8.15am, after smoke was seen billowing from the £500m factory.

Eight fire engines, three 4x4s and a hydraulic aerial platform were sent to the scene, with specialists battling the flames for over an hour.

The Daily Mail reports that black smoke could been seen ‘miles away from the plant’ with witnesses reporting the smell of ‘burning rubber or plastic.’

The fire brigade confirmed that the blaze was extinguished shortly after 9.30am with a reduced number of firefighters then remaining at the scene to extinguish hotspots.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said this morning: ‘Shortly before 8.15am on Tuesday, we responded to Chester Road in the Castle Vale area of Birmingham.

‘Eight fire engines, three 4×4 brigade response vehicles and a hydraulic aerial platform are in attendance, crewed by around 50 firefighters.

‘The attending crews are from Ward End, Sheldon, Aston, Perry Barr, Hay Mills, Highgate, Handsworth, Smethwick, and Solihull stations.

‘This is a fire at a vehicle manufacturing plant. Crews wearing breathing apparatus are tackling the fire.’

Enormous fire at Jaguar Land Rover’s Castle Bromwich car plant as firefighters rush to scene https://t.co/xJFDhGiDGQ — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 24, 2025

The force then provided an update, at 9.45, which read: ‘The fire has been extinguished and was confirmed to be out shortly after 9.30am.

‘Sprinklers have been deactivated. Firefighters will remain at the scene to extinguish hotspots whilst ventilation takes place.’

A third update then followed just after 11am, which said: ‘We have scaled down our resources at this incident to three fire engines and a 4×4 brigade response vehicle.

‘Crews are on a watching brief to monitor and fully ventilate the affected unit. Fire investigators are in attendance.’

There is currently no word on what caused the blaze but is has been confirmed that nobody was injured.

Jaguar Land Rover fire as emergency services rush to Chester Road factory in Castle Vale – updates https://t.co/U903nxmBWI — Birmingham Live (@birmingham_live) June 24, 2025

JLR halted Jaguar production at the Castle Bromwich site last June, when the marque ended production of the XE, XF and F-Type models.

The facility is now home to a paint shop for JLR’s special vehicle operations (SVO) division.

A spokesman for JLR said: ‘West Midlands Fire Service attended a fire in a block at our Castle Bromwich site this morning.

‘The incident was resolved quickly with no reported injuries. Fire teams remain at the scene to support investigations.’

In a statement issued this morning, West Midlands Ambulance Service said: ‘We currently have a paramedic officer standing by supporting fire colleagues at a building fire on Chester Road, Castle Vale. There are no patients.’