JLR set to resume some manufacturing TODAY as ‘phased restart’ continues after hack

The first JLR production staff are believed to be returning to work today as the carmaker continues its ‘controlled, phased restart of operations’.

Car Dealer reported last week that the embattled firm was beginning the process of restarting production, after lines were mothballed following last month’s cyberattack.

The outfit had initially hoped that the first production would be underway towards the back end of last week, but it now seems that the landmark will actually come today (Oct 6)

The BBC is reporting that manufacturing processes will initially kick off at JLR’s engine factory in Wolverhampton.

JLR is yet to comment on the latest reports but said in a statement last week: ‘As the controlled, phased restart of our operations continues, we are taking further steps towards our recovery and the return to manufacture of our world-class vehicles.

‘Today we are informing colleagues, retailers and suppliers that some sections of our manufacturing operations will resume in the coming days.

‘We continue to work around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the UK Government’s NCSC and law enforcement to ensure our restart is done in a safe and secure manner.

‘We would like to thank everyone connected with JLR for their continued patience, understanding and support.

‘We know there is much more to do but the foundational work of our recovery is firmly underway, and we will continue to provide updates as we progress.’

Experts have warned the production shutdown could hit the group’s bottom line by around £120 million, with the firm usually thought to build about 1,000 cars a day.

The pause has also left its suppliers in limbo leading to calls for urgent financial support, with the Government announcing it would underwrite a £1.5bn loan guarantee to JLR to give suppliers some certainty over payments.

The loan, from a commercial bank, will help to bolster JLR’s cash reserves as it pays back companies in its supply chain, who have been majorly impacted by the shutdown.

Unions and politicians have raised fears that small suppliers producing parts for the car giant could collapse without financial support.

JLR has the largest supply chain in the UK automotive sector, which employs around 120,000 people and is largely made up of small and medium-sized businesses.

In the aftermath of the attack on August 31, ministers have been in contact daily with JLR and cyber experts, as the company seeks to restart production.

Downing Street said it had been ‘a concerning time for workers at Jaguar Land Rover and, of course, across the supply chain’.

A raft of other businesses have been hit by major cyber attacks in recent months, including beer giant Asahi, high street retailer Marks & Spencer and nursery group Kido Schools.