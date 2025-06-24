Jun 24: UK in ‘industrial overhaul’; Business Bank invests in entrepreneurs; Corvette ZR1X

British state ‘overbearing’ ministers say as they lay out industrial overhaul

The British state has been ‘overbearing and feeble’ and ‘too exposed to global volatility’ Sir Keir Starmer has said, as he outlined plans to overhaul the Government’s relationship with industries.

In the Industrial Strategy published on Monday, the Government has backed UK industries it thinks have the potential to grow, with the aim of creating jobs and prosperity across Britain and Northern Ireland.

Artificial intelligence (AI), offshore wind power, and electric vehicle batteries are among the sectors which feature.

British Business Bank invests in entrepreneurs in £6.6bn funding commitment

The British Business Bank is to hand major investment to UK entrepreneurs as part of a £6.6bn commitment to support innovation and industry.

The UK Government’s development bank has revealed the investment plans as part of Sir Keir Starmer’s 10-year industrial strategy announcement.

On Monday, the Prime Minister said he will cut electricity costs for thousands of businesses as part of the strategy, in a bid to help accelerate economic growth.

Corvette ZR1X is one of the most powerful American performance cars ever

Chevrolet has revealed one of America’s most powerful performance cars with the Corvette ZR1X.

Under the bonnet, there is a 5.5-litre twin-turbocharged Hemi V8 with an electric all-wheel-drive system that produces a combined power figure of 1,233bhp and 1,319Nm of torque.

The manufacturer estimates that the car can hit 60mph in under two seconds, although an official top speed figure has not been revealed at this stage.

Stocks falter but avoid sell-off after US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

London’s FTSE closed down on Monday as traders awaited Tehran’s response to US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 16.61 points, 0.2%, at 8,758.04. The FTSE 250 ended 27.55 points lower, 0.1%, at 21,120.95, but the AIM All-Share rose just 0.15 of a point at 759.29.

In European equities on Monday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed down 0.7%, and the DAX 40 in Frankfurt ended 0.3% lower.

Monday on Car Dealer

Former Big Motoring World boss Peter Waddell denies serious misconduct allegations and continues a legal battle with investor Freshstream. He claims his 2023 dismissal was unfair, calling the investigation flawed. A High Court trial is expected in 2026, attracting national attention.

The latest issue of Car Dealer has been published – and it’s completely free to read!

Auto Trader’s ninth Drivers’ Choice Awards revealed growing public enthusiasm for EVs, with 10 of 25 winners being electric. The Kia EV3 claimed Car of the Year, while standout models like the BMW i4 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 impressed. Winners reflected real owner feedback from over 225,000 consumers.

Warranty Solutions Group explains how its innovative ‘Prep4Less’ programme is unlocking huge savings for car dealers.

Prime Minister heads to Nato summit as Trump declares Israel-Iran ceasefire

The Prime Minister heads to a Nato summit on Tuesday amid uncertainty surrounding a ceasefire between Israel and Iran announced by US President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump said on Monday night he had secured the ‘complete and total ceasefire’ following Iran’s retaliation against a US strike on its nuclear facilities.

Iran’s foreign minister said it would stop attacks if Israel stopped its own strikes by 4am Tehran time (2am BST) on Tuesday while state television said a ceasefire had begun.

Arrests after protesters clash with police as Palestine Action proscribed

Police made 13 arrests after protesters clashed with officers at a demonstration in support of Palestine Action as the Government confirmed it will ban the group.

Six people were arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and two on suspicion of obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty, the Metropolitan Police said.

One person was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence after they were allegedly heard to shout racial abuse towards the protest.

Weather outlook…

The UK will see variable cloud cover with isolated showers and blustery conditions.

Temperatures will range between 13°C overnight and a daytime high of 18C.

Expect occasional brief rain, light northerly breezes, and a generally changeable, fresh summer day.