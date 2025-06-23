Prep4Less: Driving dealer profitability with up to £7,700 off major vehicle parts

In today’s highly competitive used vehicle market, independent and franchise dealers alike are facing intense pressure to deliver value while maintaining healthy margins.

From rising costs in vehicle prep to post-sale repairs, dealerships are feeling the squeeze – especially as online retailers and car supermarkets continue to undercut prices through economies of scale.

But now there’s a new way to fight back.

New data from Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) shows that its innovative ‘Prep4Less’ programme is unlocking huge savings for dealers on some of the most expensive vehicle components.

In one standout case, a BMW X5 engine with a main dealer price tag of over £13,000 was sourced through Prep4Less for just £5,341.98 – a saving of £7,731 or over 59%.

Other examples include:

A VW Golf Hybrid instrument clusters reduced from £1,950 to £320.87

A Jaguar I-PACE rear headlamps cut from £1,519.96 to £505.40

A Nissan Juke Sat Navs slashed from £527.89 to £88.26

But these aren’t just token discounts – they represent serious, bottom-line-enhancing figures that can reshape a dealership’s profitability.

Biggest Prep4Less savings January – April 2025

The following table shows the largest savings made by dealers in the Prep4Less programme between January and April 2025. All prices shown are excluding VAT.

Addressing two major dealer pain points

Prep4Less was developed by WSG to tackle two critical challenges facing dealers:

Escalating pre-sale vehicle preparation costs; and Expensive and often unpredictable post-sale repair expenses

By negotiating exclusive discounts with over 20 specialist suppliers, WSG has created a unique platform that enables dealers to dramatically cut costs on parts, servicing, tools, tyres, keys, alloy wheels, EV support, and even waste disposal.

These suppliers include well-known names like Euro Car Parts, Charles Trent, and AVG Windscreens, ensuring scale, reliability, and national reach.

From auction to forecourt: A one-stop-shop

What makes Prep4Less truly stand out is its simplicity. The programme acts as a one-stop-shop from auction to forecourt – eliminating the hassle of juggling multiple supplier contracts.

Dealers simply tell their WSG prep agent what they need or where they’d like to cut costs. The agent then connects them with the right partners. There’s no charge for this service, and access to the programme is also free for WSG dealers.

This single point of contact approach not only saves money – but it also minimises admin, reduces parts sourcing time by up to 20%, and frees up staff to focus on selling vehicles.

Real Results, Real Impact

Many dealerships in the Prep4Less programme are already seeing meaningful results, with average monthly savings of £2,107. In an industry where margins are often razor-thin, this kind of performance improvement can be transformative.

But beyond the numbers, Prep4Less gives smaller and mid-sized dealers the power to compete on price, on efficiency, and on customer satisfaction.

Helping Dealers Thrive in a Price-Sensitive Market

As the retail landscape evolves, Prep4Less offers dealers a way to future-proof their businesses. It levels the playing field with car supermarkets and online platforms by delivering the kind of group-buying power and supplier access that only the largest players typically enjoy.

WSG’s Prep4Less programme is much more than just a cost-saving tool: it’s a strategic advantage. It empowers dealerships to reduce their overheads, maximise per-vehicle profit, and remain competitive in a market where margins matter more than ever.

