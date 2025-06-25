Keyloop – Website Provider for Franchised Dealers 2025

For franchised dealers, a strong website needs to do more than just look good – it has to handle complex integrations, support manufacturer requirements and deliver a seamless customer experience.

Taking the win this year is a business that continues to evolve, helping dealers meet the demands of modern retail with impressive tech and strategy.

Formerly known as Automotive Transformation Group, Keyloop has won this category numerous times before. This year, dealers gave praise for the firm’s innovation, and customer-first approach.

With the award being voted for by dealers, the accolade is a meaningful stamp of approval and one that the team at Keyloop is particularly proud of, said chief strategy officer Tim Smith.

‘Winning this award is fantastic – we are really pleased,’ he said. ‘It’s a great accolade – we love the fact that it’s voted for by dealers. It really is a testament to all the hard work our teams put in and the technology we bring to bear to benefit our customers.’

Smith explained how Keyloop has been pushing forward recently, building out tools and websites that aim to streamline the customer experience. This latest award recognises that evolution – and the team’s determination to continue innovating.

‘There are so many people behind the scenes – engineering, project management, product – who make this happen. This is a team effort and a positive affirmation for all of us,’ he said.

What’s Keyloop to success? ‘You’ve got to keep deploying new technology, new features, and be both reactive and proactive when it comes to customer support. That’s probably what’s helped us over many years,’ Smith explained.

The win also marks an important milestone following the transition of Automotive Transformation Group (ATG) into the Keyloop brand.

‘We’ve gone through a big transition, and it’s fantastic to win this award within the Keyloop family. But we know how important it is to retain all that great DNA and support as we move forward.’

Keyloop is now focused on expanding its digital offerings, while staying true to its heritage of reliable dealer systems.

‘We’re absolutely harmonised – from technology to people – and on a mission to deliver even more for franchised dealers.’