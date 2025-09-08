Lloyd Motor Group grows JLR portfolio after agreeing deal to buy three sites from Stratstone

Last week’s cyber attack is currently making life tough for JLR dealers but that hasn’t stopped the family-run Lloyd Motor Group from expanding its partnership with the carmaker.

That is because the Car Dealer Top 100 firm has announced a deal to acquire three franchise sites from rival outfit, Stratstone.

The dealer groups have agreed an undisclosed fee for Stratstone Jaguar Land Rover Newcastle, Stratstone Land Rover Stockton and Stratstone Land Rover Service Centre, Houghton-le-Spring all to change hands.

The sites officially joined the Lloyd stable on August 29 as Stratstone continues to streamline operations following its takeover by US giants, Lithia.

The deal sees 165 employees transfer across from Lithia and bosses say they are ‘delighted’ with the latest move.

Sam Lloyd, managing director of Lloyd Motor Group, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome these three Jaguar Land Rover businesses, along with their fantastic teams, into the Lloyd Motor Group family.

‘Jaguar Land Rover is an iconic brand, and we are proud to expand our relationship with them in such an important region.

‘Customers can be assured that they will continue to receive the highest levels of care and expertise, delivered with the personal approach that defines Lloyd Motor Group.

‘We are excited about the opportunities this expansion brings, both for our colleagues and for our customers.’

The trio of new sites, all based in the North East, join existing Lloyd Motor Group showrooms representing BMW, Mini and Ineos in the region.

The group also has a Lloyd Select used car centre in the area, as well as bodyshop facilities in Newcastle and North Tyneside.

Rob Lindsay, JLR franchise director at Lloyd Motor Group, added: ‘At Lloyd Motor Group, delivering outstanding customer service has always been at the heart of what we do.

‘We are excited to bring this commitment to even more Jaguar Land Rover customers across the North East.

‘By welcoming these new teams into the Lloyd family, we can build on their expertise and ensure that every customer continues to enjoy the personal care and attention that Lloyd Motor Group is known for.’

Car Dealer reported last week that JLR’s global IT systems have fallen victim to a cyber attack, which has ground production to a halt.

Factory workers have been told to work from home until at least tomorrow (Sep 9) and it is believed that dealers are still unable to register cars.

Concerns have also been raised over whether personal data may have been breached after JLR referred itself to the Information Commissioner’s Office.