Manheim – Highly commended Auction House 2025

Sourcing stock remains a major challenge for all cars dealers in a challenging market, and that means the the role of auction houses remains as important as ever.

This year in the Car Dealer Power Awards, Manheim scooped the highly commended title in the Auction House category.

Manheim was praised by car dealers for adapting to a fast changing market to ensure the services they provide remain competitive as well as it’s customer service.

It commented: ‘It’s been a year of both resilience and innovation. The market has faced its share of challenges, from stock availability to shifting consumer demand but we’ve stayed focused on supporting our customers throughout.

‘We’re investing in new technology, and streamlining our logistics to improve speed and efficiency. Our teams have worked hard to adapt and deliver, and I’m proud of how we’ve responded.

‘The future is exciting. We’re seeing rapid changes in vehicle technology, buyer behaviour and digital transformation and Manheim is ready to lead.

‘We’ll continue investing in our operations and putting customers first. Whatever the road ahead looks like, we’ll be there to help our customers navigate it with confidence.’

Speaking about the awards, Manheim told Car Dealer: ‘Being highly commended is a reflection of the trust our dealer partners place in us, and a testament to the hard work of our teams across the country.

‘Recognition like this boosts customer confidence and most importantly, it’s a chance to celebrate our people. Every team member plays a part in delivering the service our customers rely on, and this recognition motivates us to keep improving.’

‘These awards are hugely important because they’re voted by dealers themselves – the people who live and breathe the trade every day.

‘They recognise the suppliers who are genuinely making a difference. For us, it’s not just about winning; it’s about listening to what matters most to our customers and using that knowledge to evolve.’

W: manheim.co.uk