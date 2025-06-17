Manheim shakes up leadership team with two new appointments to ‘support continued growth’

Manheim Auction Services has reshuffled its senior leadership team as it looks to ‘support continued growth’.

The firm, which forms part of Cox Automotive, has appointed Ben Musther as the new general manager of its Leeds site, while Jason Lee takes over the same role in Bristol.

Bosses say the moves ‘complete a year of strategic leadership changes’ which have been designed to ‘strengthen the business’ right across the country.

Musther has spent more than two decades working his way up through the ranks at Manheim, having held a variety of operational roles across the business.

Directors say his ‘deep understanding of the auction environment’ and ‘strong leadership credentials’ made him the ideal candidate to lead the business in the north of England.

Meanwhile, Lee takes over one of the firm’s flagship sites having previously spent over a decade leading major strategic initiatives at Asda, as well as enjoying a successful five year stint managing Copart’s Bristol site.

Confirming the appointments, David Parnham, senior director at Manheim Auction Services said: ‘Ben and Jason’s appointments complete what is now a highly experienced and capable leadership team.

‘We have built a team that combines deep operational knowledge with a clear focus on customer delivery, and that puts us in a great position to support our customers through a fast-changing market.

‘These two appointments are a great example of how we continue to invest in home-grown talent that understands our business and our customers inside out.’

Speaking on his new role, Musther said: ‘It is a real privilege to take on this role. Manheim Leeds is a vital part of our national auction network, and I am looking forward to working with the team to build on our strong foundations and deliver great results for our customers.’

Lee added: ‘I am thrilled to be joining Manheim – an organisation with such s strong reputation and a wealth of industry expertise.

‘It’s exciting to be part of a team who are not only experts in their field but are also committed to delivering for customers.

‘I am looking forward to contributing to the next chapter of growth at Manheim Bristol.’