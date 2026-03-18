Close Brothers number plateClose Brothers number plate

News

Motor finance scandal and £85m of cost savings forces Close Brothers to cut 600 jobs

  • Close Brothers will cut annual costs by about £85m over the next 18 months
  • Around 600 jobs will be lost across its teams in the UK and Ireland
  • Firm is expecting £300m bill from motor finance compensation
  • Latest six-month financials show operating losses of £65.5m

Time 7:59 am, March 18, 2026

Close Brothers is axing around 600 jobs as it accelerates cost-saving measures, following fresh losses driven by a growing compensation bill linked to the motor finance scandal.

The banking group said the cuts – nearly a quarter of its 2,600-strong workforce – would be made over the next 18 months across its teams in the UK and Ireland.

It comes as part of efforts to slash costs by about £25m in its current year to the end of September, up from a £20m previous target, and by around another £60m in the next financial year, which is a year earlier than planned.

Advert

The cuts will come from actions including moves to outsource and offshore work, cut back its office network and roll out the use of AI ‘at pace’.

Chief executive Mike Morgan said: ‘While the impact on affected colleagues is regrettable, these actions are necessary to structurally lower our cost base, while increasing our agility and ability to serve our customers.’

Close Brothers revealed the jobs cull as it reported pre-tax operating losses of £65.5m for the six months to March 31 after setting aside another £135m for the car loans mis-selling saga.

But this marked an improvement on the £102.2m in losses reported a year earlier.

The extra provision made last October saw it nearly double the amount of cash set aside for the car finance compensation scheme, adding to its existing £165m provision.

This means it is expecting to face a bill of about £300m to cover costs relating to the issue and comes after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published the details of its proposed compensation scheme for drivers who sold car loans with hidden or unfair commission payments.

The FCA will set out its final plans for the redress scheme by the end of this month, but has faced pushback from lenders including Close Brothers, Santander and Lloyds Banking Group over the regulator’s calculations for how much consumers lost out and should be compensated.

Close Brothers saw shares slump 14% on Monday after a short seller, Viceroy Research, claimed Close Brothers would have to at least double its £300m provision for car finance.

Viceroy said Close Brothers had ‘substantially misrepresented’ its exposure to the FCA’s redress scheme.

Advert

Close Brothers said it ‘strongly disagrees with the report’ in a statement after market close on Monday.

The firm has been trimming costs and boosting its capital strength ahead of the compensation bill, agreeing sales of its Winterflood arm and asset management businesses.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

More from Car Dealer...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2025

Server V2