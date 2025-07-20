Motor trade legal experts Lawgistics expands business operations with new director

Motor trade legal experts Lawgistics is expanding its team with the appointment of a new operations and technology director.

Jason White brings over two decades of experience to the Peterborough-based business in digital operations and technology. He joins Lawgistics with immediate effect.

White’s appointment comes as Lawgistics reflects on a period of immense growth.

The business, now led by Joel Combes following the death of his father five years ago, has seen its membership double from 1,000 to 2,500 motor trade businesses over those five years.

It has also launched several major initiatives, including the establishment of a Community Interest Litigation Service – as reported by Car Dealer – the release of the HRManager software platform, and a fully digital warranty solution for dealers.

Commenting on the appointment, Combes said: ‘This marks a new phase for us, we’re no longer just a legal consultancy, we’re a digital business too.

‘Jason brings the right blend of operational leadership and technical expertise to help us scale and future-proof what we’ve built.

‘His work behind the scenes has already helped steer the development of our software and transform how we deliver services.’

White added: ‘Lawgistics is a business with a strong identity and a clear sense of purpose.

‘The move into digital services has real potential, and my focus is on building the systems and operations that support this next chapter. Scalable, efficient solutions that strengthen what the team already does so well.’