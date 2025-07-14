Motors adds new AI tool to Cazoo app as platform adds used van listings for the first time

Motors has added a new AI-powered search tool to Cazoo with the platform also now listing vans for the first time.

Bosses say the new developments represent the latest phase of Motors’ Cazoo brand investment, as it looks to challenge the likes of Auto Trader.

The new ‘AI Discovery Tool’ has been designed to try and help automotive shoppers find the right vehicle faster and with greater confidence.

It uses machine learning tech to understand what buyers mean when using popular search terms such as ‘reliable family car’ or ‘eco-friendly city runaround’.

The tool then displays the most relevant results, ranked by the best fit for a customer’s lifestyle, rather than traditional keyword matching.

The new feature has already been

The tool has been integrated into the Cazoo app – which has has now surpassed 600,000 downloads since launching 12 months ago.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director at Motors, said: ‘Our investment in the AI Discovery Tool is a core part of our Right For You brand promise with our commitment to transform Cazoo into a buyer-first challenger marketplace that drives both high volume and high value leads to our dealer partners.

‘This new search tool is an example of how we’re using advanced tech to simplify the buying journey and help customers find the right vehicle, faster.’

Elsewhere, bosses say that more than 30,000 vans have already been advertised on Cazoo, after light commercial vehicle listings were added to the platform.

Tugby added: ‘We recognise that light commercials are an important part of the used vehicle mix of many of our dealer partners.

‘Our investment provides a powerful new route to market for dealers supporting their need to reach in-market retail and business buyers.

‘We have been encouraged by the significant stock uplift and high levels of buyer activity, indicating the addition of vans is already unlocking new value for dealers.’